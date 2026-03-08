The Washington state legislature has passed SB 5974 that effectively makes them your new sheriff.

I will keep you updated on the outcome and response. It is above my pay grade, but I hope we see an immediate and loud response. Legal challenges and perhaps an initiative or referendum.

I did a parody on this, but now it’s for real!

Watcha gonna do when they come for your sheriff?

For now, you need to be informed and know this is not the only attack. It has come at many levels at the state as well as coordinated efforts at the county level.

1. At the state level

In addition to SB 5974 there have been numerous other bills filed to invade and take over our sheriff’s office. These are some examples. Yellow means Republicans voted for it.

There are many articles assessing the situation, but I like this one from the Center Square.

WA bill that could allow state board to remove elected sheriffs clears House | thecentersquare.com

It includes clips from the hearings as well as this video overview which included our Sheriff Keith Swank.

Sheriff Decertification Passes In Washington

See my previous article where you will find our Sheriff Swanks testimony before the state Senate Committee.

The Attack on Our Sheriffs - Update - by John Leslie

We had good turnout to testify in all 3 hearings on this bill. This should be fodder for the next election. Those who voted for this should be confronted and asked to apply the same standards to themselves.

So who is in charge now?

For all intent and purpose, the Washington state legislature. They have awarded authority to the Criminal Justice Training Commission but they created them and regularly revise the scope of their authority. Case and point this bill. The parameters can change at the legislature’s whim.

Who is the Criminal Justice Training Commission?

This is an unelected body with 21 members. It is made up of 19 members appointed by the governor and then the Attorney General and the Chief of the State Patrol or someone they designate.

With a completely Democrat dominated legislature and Governors office, we can be assured of Democrat law enforcement. That’s worked out really well so far hasn’t it?

2. At the County level

In addition to county legislation attempting to introduce controls over the sheriff by controlling spending, The Charter Review Commission has launched their own parallel attack also.

The very first proposed Amendment, C-1 is to make the office appointed.

Amendment C-1

Section 3.70 Sheriff (1)There is hereby created the executive department of Sheriff. The Sheriff shall be a nonpartisan position, elected by the voters of the County and shall serve full time . The Sheriff shall be appointed by the Executive and confirmed by a majority of the Council and shall serve as the chief law enforcement officer of the County. (2) Qualifications of the Sheriff. The Sheriff shall, at the time of appointment and throughout the term of office, meet the following minimum qualifications: (a) Hold and maintain certification, or eligibility for certification, as a peace officer under the laws of the State of Washington; (b) Possess at least ten (10) years of progressively responsible experience in law enforcement; (c) Have served a minimum of five (5) years in a supervisory or command-level position within a law enforcement agency; and (d) Maintain all professional credentials and certifications required by state law as a condition of continued service.

The titles on C-2 through C-5 are deceiving. They are all related to controlling the sheriff.

Each of the Amendment numbers link to a write up on each one with the original language followed by my review at the end.

C1 - Appoint Sheriff, Qualifications for Appointment - Hunter

C2 - Intergovernmental Cooperation - Rydell-Kelly

C3 - Vacancies in Office - Serad

C4 - Vacancies in Office - Serad

C5 - Vacancies in Office - Serad

In the end, the Charter Review could do more damage than the state legislation. We still have opportunity to push back on it. Make sure to follow and participate in the proceedings.

===========================================

County Charter Review

There is a district “Listening session” Today.

This is different than the regular sessions where you can only make statements. This will be a face to face meeting where you can ask questions and demand answers.

If you can attend it would really be helpful. Bring your question and comments. Especially on the push to appoint our sheriff which seems to be the sole driving force of the majority on the County Charter Review Commission right now.

Charter website

Meeting Agenda’s

Public Comment

Calendar

WHAT: Listening Session

WHEN: Sunday, March 8th @ 1:00 – 2:30PM

WHERE: Pierce County Library

5107 112th St E 98446

Tacoma, WA 98446

Directions - HERE

More info - HERE

.

Next Regular Meeting

What – Regular Charter Review Meeting

When – Monday, March 9th at 6:00 PM

Where – Pierce County Annex

Conference Room A 2401 S. 35th Street Tacoma, WA

Directions HERE

Zoom: https://piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/92844977008

3-9-26 Packet HERE

In addition to the table of amendments above, I have a handout prepared on the first 6 Amendments for your review.

Click Here to view / download.

Amendments are mainly focused on removing our sheriff Keith Swank. Handout contains brief Amendment descriptions and bullet point rebuttals.

Take Action

1. After reviewing the Handout or the weekly packet, please register your position on each of the amendments by:

· Send an Email to the Commission Clerk at: katey.hobbs@piercecountywa.gov · Online comment form: Click Here

2. We need to work on forming teams to attend the meetings. Sign up HERE

· Please consider committing to at least one meeting.

3. Become familiar with the process and stay up to date on the proceedings

Current Amendments are focused on removing our Sheriff and establishing an appointed Sheriff but will branch into many other areas. Imagine the effects these changes will have 10 years from now if enacted. That is how long they will last.