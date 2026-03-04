In stunning defiance to overwhelming public outcry, Dave Morell once again made the deciding vote by crossing party lines and voting in favor of Ordinance 2026-501 adding yet again, another 1/10% sales tax increase.

I have written on this extensively in the past. This post covers most of the latest plus the 2 committee hearings and HB 2015 from last year that authorized the tax. I have a statement against with bullet points you can view here:

Statement against 2026-501

A record of betrayal

Dave has a sad history of voting with the Democrats. Just recently, he was again the deciding vote on another 1/10th increase for the failed housing first homeless agenda under Ordinance No. 2022-81s Which I will forever call the Dave Morell homeless tax.

Just prior to that, he voted to approve the Equity Index under Ordinance No. 2023-2 which places a DEI requirement on ALL Pierce County governance. Which could also be called the Dave Morell DEI law.

There are many others. Dave will term limit out at the end of 2026 and that can’t come soon enough for me, but we will all have to live with his legacy for many years to come.

The Meeting

I have some markers that you can use to jump directly to points in the video. I didn’t realize my ugly mug would be in all the frames. I think I was nodding off quite a bit as I suffered through the blather.

I want to jump ahead of public testimony first and point to our two actual Republican Council members. Both Paul and Amy not only offered very clear and defining remarks on their reasons to oppose the tax, but they did the same through the committee hearings. I learned a lot from them. To both Paul and Amy, I offer my most sincere:

THANK YOU!

From our Republican Council Members.

If you only watch a portion of the meeting. Watch these:

Paul Hererra 2:59:02

Amy Cruver 3:22:08

Public Testimony

We once again had some very articulate opponents speak powerfully against this proposal. Some of the supporters were almost comical if it weren’t for the grave nature of the bill.

Public Testimony starts here: 1:32:48

The first supporter was a Transvestite. This should give some indication of the pool of thought supporting this measure.

Trans 1:33:13

Then we had a man who embarrassingly shares my surname, Leslie. He claims to be a former math teacher from Lakewood. It’s a good thing he is a former teacher. He claimed that $1,000,000 spent under this tax would only = $10 in tax. Woops! He was off by a couple of decimal places.

Math Teacher 1:46:37

Since this is irreversibly added to the burden we carry, I sincerely hope it can be put to use in actual Law Enforcement but I am very doubtful. This tax now gives the council cover to restrict funding to our Sheriff elsewhere. Don’t expect to see a dime allocated beyond this in the future.

Because of that conclusion, in practice, this bill will actually serve to defund our law enforcement. I would like to dub it the Dave Morell defund the sheriff bill.