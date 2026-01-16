The Truth Page

The Truth Page

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CC4SG's avatar
CC4SG
7d

Motive - The philosophical idea of what drives institutions or people.

Office of the Sheriff - America's last hope.

Independent Sheriffs sit at a unique intersection.

They are locally elected constitutional officers.

They exercise broad discretion in law enforcement priorities.

They can refuse to enforce certain state‑level directives (e.g., gun laws, immigration cooperation, public‑health orders).

They are not appointed, so they are harder for state executives or legislatures to influence.

This creates a predictable friction point - State governments want uniformity; sheriffs embody local autonomy.

Join the CSPOA Posse at https://cspoa.org/

Reply
Share
1 reply by John Leslie
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Leslie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture