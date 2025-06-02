Sorry I've been missing
Important information included
Please forgive me for not keeping up with messaging.
I have been very ill with no end in sight.
I cant type well but can still talk fine.
Feel free to call 253-677-9509
See important video below.
Next Club Meeting
WHAT: June Club Meeting
WHEN: Thursday, June 5th @ 6:00 PM
WHERE: Canyon Terrace 9314 Canyon Rd E - Puyallup 98371
Directions - HERE
Sign up for potluck - https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScgrVsesGqUUtL-Ecxrcq8ED3aAx_YTTA-VvjqnxzjPIfwhcA/viewform?usp=header
Sign up for Pierce County Notifications - https://www.piercecountywa.gov/list.aspx
Tutorial on navigating county legislation - https://john878.substack.com/p/commenting-on-county-legislation-4c5
Amy’s Newsletter of pride flag and comp plan - https://www.piercecountywa.gov/CivicSend/ViewMessage/Message/261969
Upcoming Pierce County Legislation
Click on bill number to go to bill page
Click on the date to go to the meeting agenda for that day
2025-512 - Commute Trip Reduction - 6/3
2025-513 - Pay for committee members - 6/10