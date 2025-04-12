Adding public comment on county legislation is pretty straight forward but here are a few pointers to help you navigate the system:

FROM THE BILL PAGE

.

If you know the bill number and can get to the bill page, this is what you will see. If you don’t know the bill number there are more instructions farther down.

From the bill page, click on the “comment on Legislation” button in the upper right region as shown above. This will open a pop up window and shown below.

A few pointers:

It is always helpful to read the bill if you have time. Once submitted, your comments will appear in the “Public Comments” section at the bottom of the bill page. You can leave the comment blank if you want to only submit Support / Oppose. I do recommend you include at least a quick line “I oppose” of “I support” Leaving the “District” drop down blank will send your message to all representatives. I usually take this option. If you want your message to go only to your council person, then choose your district from the drop down. It can be helpful to read some of the comments if there are any first. The state legislative site does not provide this option. I am working to change that. Quite often I will work out my comment separately, then cut and paste into the comment box. Make sure and hit “Send” when you are done. Your comment will appear right away at the very bottom.

.

If you don’t know the bill number or can’t find the page

.

If you do not have the link or page address you can search by number HERE

If you want to browse what legislation is on the council schedule, you can view the calendar of their meetings HERE

If you go to the “Council Meeting” page for a specific date you will see all the legislation being considered at that meeting listed in numeric order. Each one is hyperlinked. Click on the bill number to go to its home page.

You may also be interested to watch meetings live or after they have taken place. Video of all council meetings and most committee meetings are available on their respective pages.