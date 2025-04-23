Pierce County

“An Ordinance of the Pierce County Council Removing the County's Voluntary Participation in the Federal E-Verify Program by Repealing Pierce County Code Sections 2.106.022, "Application of E Verify Requirements," 2.106.025, "Enforcement of E Verify Contract Terms," 3.08.105, "E Verify," and 3.20.050, "Participation in E Verify"; Amending Section 2.106.020, "Definitions"; and Setting an Effective Date.”

https://online.co.pierce.wa.us/cfapps/council/iview/proposal.cfm?proposal_num=O2025-510

This Ordinance seeks to:

In a continued march to anarchy this bill, similar to R 2025-139 contends that some laws are not to be followed. In a vain attempt to avoid and protest employment laws this bill seeks to eliminate E-Verify as a procedure in county employment.

What is E-Verify?

E-Verify is simply an online tool used to more easily verify eligibility in conjunction with required federal law. It operates under the assumption the applicant is eligible and is simply speeding and simplifying the process of verification. Since 1986 federal law under the Immigration Reform and Control Act has required that all employers verify eligibility of employees and complete federal form I-9.

Source: I-9 Central | U.S. Department of Labor

The law does not require this form to be turned in but DOES require it to be completed and be made available on demand.

Fines for fraudulent I-9 forms can range from $281 to $27,894 per violation.

The law requires that documentation of identity and also citizenship be presented and copied for retention with the I-9 form. A list of required documentation can be found HERE

https://www.uscis.gov/i-9-central/form-i-9-acceptable-documents

What you're NOT hearing

In a recent special report, Brandy Kruze interviewed Special Agent Mathew Murphy about the ICE raid on a roofing company in Bellingham in which 37 illegal aliens were arrested. See the 8:00 mark for this interview.

Most media reports depicted these as just innocent immigrants trying to make a living. What all the reports failed to mention is that the majority of I-9 forms the company turned over were fraudulent. Out of 84 I-9 forms turned over, 56 were fraudulent. Is someone suggesting that if no felony crimes are involved that these violations just be ignored?

Lets put the shoe on the other foot and see how it fits.

In an effort to avoid taxation, I gain employment under a stolen or fictitious identity. I file 10 deductions so the very minimum is withheld from my pay. In the end I just file no tax return and move on to a new identity or employer, That is precisely what goes on with illegal aliens. Should my crime be overlooked as we are asking theirs to be? I’m just an innocent hard working man trying to feed my family, right? I’m paying some taxes and not really hurting anyone, right? It’s a slippery slope when we collectively agree to ignore laws for some but not for all.

Some bullet points

Federal law requires all employers to verify employee identity and eligibility to work in the US.

Is it the intent of this legislation to avoid or defy those laws?

What benefit to Pierce County citizens does this bill provide?

This legislation seeks to lessen exposure of illegal aliens working in Pierce County.

Violations of federal employment verification laws can expose the county to fines and other federal restrictions.

E-Verify streamlines the process and helps to quickly identify ineligible employees.

There is no logical reason to reject these efficiencies other than to deflect and defy federal law.

Attempting to exclude illegal aliens from certain laws that citizens would be prosecuted for places foreign nationals above citizens.

Take a moment to let your County Council know your thoughts

