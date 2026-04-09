I think that most of you are well aware of the ongoing attacks on Law Enforcement we are witnessing. There have been some recent actions and opportunities to push back that I want to share with you though.

Please review the options at the end to support our Sheriff and Law Enforcement.

Some very wise advice

Former Sheriff Paul Pastors recent presentation to the Charter Review offered a lot of wise advice.

His whole speech was quite impressive. He spoke on being an Aerobic Citizen vs a Couch Potato Citizen throughout his talk. You can find those remarks at 16:35

What struck me though was his point about the main advantage of an elected Sheriff at 28:50

I do not recall seeing an elected official do this as much as Sheriff Keith Swank.

I attend or review numerous community events and functions. Most of them after working hours, and who do I see in attendance, Sheriff Swank. I was struck by this after going to meetings every evening during one week and he was there at every one. Sacrificing his personal time even when it had no bearing on controversies about his office. He has upheld Paul Pastors advice like no other.

Working Hours

Recently a TNT reported attempted to call Keith to task accusing him of spending his working hours on Social Media. A subsequent report, while still attacking, tacitly confirmed he spends far more time on the job than just 9-5 and admitted the previous claims were baseless.

Does Sheriff Keith Swank spend too long on ‘X’? Our analysis says not really

Sheriff Swank seeks to intimidate reporter with 70 emails | Opinion

I recall during Keiths election campaign going with him to a Democrat District meeting. This was not a friendly bunch but Keith was willing to talk and listen to them and answer their questions.

Keith has stood his ground but has been willing to talk with anyone. He holds regular community town halls listed below and engages the community at every opportunity.

BUT HE IS ALL ALONE!

There are opportunities to support Keith below, but I want to share the situation that Keith is in, fighting for all of us.

You may be aware of the controversy over Keith seeking an attorney to help advise him. This was met with lawsuits from Pierce County and our County Prosecutor Mary Robnett.

All this, while at the same time our Executive, Ryan Mello has a whole host of attorneys on staff.

In the last budget, Keith was granted one “Strategic Advisor”, but with the caveat that they cannot be an attorney. HUH?

IT GETS WORSE

A group of Washington Sheriffs have filed a suit against the just passed SB 5974 which gives the state authority over all County Sheriffs.

Nancy Churchills writeup on this is very thorough.

(100) Sheriffs Fight Back - by Nancy D Churchill

In Keiths case, he has to get the approval of the County Prosecutor to join the suit. This is unfathomable. Legally, he has to get the approval of the same people who are persecuting him to defend himself! Don’t hold your breath waiting for that.

Brandy Cruz did a recent podcast on the subject and included some interview clips with Keith.

She will be appearing at one of the events for Keith below

WE have to fight back!

1. Attend one or all of the upcoming events below.

2. Send a message to the Charter Review Commission opposing Amendment C-1 attempting to make our Sheriff an appointed position.

Review the Amendment HERE

Send your message to the Clerk: katey.hobbs@piercecountywa.gov

EVENTS

SOS: Save Our Sheriff – April 30 th

Sheriff Keith Swank needs your help

Featuring Brandy Cruz

You stood with me in 2024, and I have stood up for you, especially in 2026 when democracy has been under assault! And right now I need you again.

The Washington State Legislature just passed Senate Bill 5974 and handed unelected bureaucrats the power to throw out your vote and decertify any sheriff they don’t like, including me.



Senate Bill 5974 is a direct attack on the democratic process and the Constitution. And I will be leading the fight to strike it down, and we’re asking you to join us shoulder-to-shoulder, and to stand up in this fight for our constitution.

How can you help? Come to a special evening at Kelley Farm in Bonney Lake and help rally to protect your vote.

20021 Sumner-Buckley Hwy E

Bonney Lake, WA 98124

Wednesday, April 30

Doors open 6:30 p.m. – program 7:00–8:00 p.m.

Click Here to reserve your tickets right now.



TAKE ACTION NOW: Your support will help power the courtroom battles that protect every Washingtonian’s right to elect their own sheriff. We can’t do this without you. Seats are limited — please grab yours today.

And thank you for everything.

Keith

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Checking In with the Sheriff - April 18th

WHAT: Check in with the Sheriff

WHEN: Saturday, April 18th @ 3-5 PM

WHERE: Buckley Library Conference room

123 River Ave

Buckley, WA 98321

Directions - HERE

﻿Hear about what’s going on in Pierce County and ask the Sheriff anything.

This event held on the third Saturday of each month at a different Pierce County Library location brings the Sheriff to your community. You will have the opportunity to meet him, ask him questions, and share your concerns.

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South Sound Ronald Reagan Republican Club Dinner - Apr 23rd

Sheriff Keith Swank has been fighting the good fight to protect our right to continue to elect our Sheriff, while the Democrats push for unelected bureaucrats to appoint our Sheriff. They also are trying to kick him out of office now.

Come hear the latest updates on this front and how you can support him in this fight!

WHAT: South Sound Ronald Reagan Republican Club Dinner

WHEN: Thu, Apr 23rd @ 5:30 PM

WHERE: La Quinta

1425 E 27th St, Tacoma 98421

Directions - HERE

Tickets - HERE

More info - HERE

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Sheriffs K-9 Support Event - April 10–12

Don’t miss this opportunity to support our Sheriffs K-9s

Five Guys restaurants are supporting our Sheriffs K-9’s by offering a whopping 20% donation from every purchase to the K-9 program.

They will also be hosting our K-9 officers at their locations on this schedule:

4/11- Puyallup at 5pm – Directions

4/11- Lakewood at 7pm - Directions

4/12- Tacoma at 11am - Directions

4/12- University Place at 12:30 - Directions