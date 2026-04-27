Charter Review Update
4-26-26
Keeping you informed
For anyone just tuning in, here are some basics. These will be updated as we go along
1. The Basics – District maps, Commissioners, Links
2. Procedures – Steps that Amendments must go through
3. Amendments – Updated table of Amendments to date
4. Progression – Where each Amendment has progressed
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Notes:
*** Deadline passed for new proposals. We are now in a process of elimination.
*** All Commission meetings till June will be at different district locations. See below for locations.
*** The Commission voted to limit public comments
*** Meeting minutes have not been posted beyond March 30th. As a result, no official record of where Amendments stand is posted.
*** All of the Amendments have still not been posted and those that have are difficult to find.
*** There has been no media coverage of the process that I have seen. Have you?
This Weeks Update:
1. Updates to all Amnendments
· See my Amendment Page HERE
2. Video of last week’s meeting
· Public testimony HERE
· Full meeting HERE
3. Upcoming events
· See the County schedule HERE
· Also below with details
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Mondays Agenda
Click HERE for the full packet
Still using my format. The Commissions attempts are a total failure. View theirs Click HERE
The numbers at each agenda item correlate to their stage in the overall progression.
Click HERE for the full image with descriptions.
1.
Public Amendment Proposals
Public proposals need to get at least one Commissioner sponsor to advance
· P-9 Sheriff to Hire Constitutional Law Attorney
· P-10 Use of Restrooms According to Sex Assigned at Birth
· P-11 Citizenship for Services
· P-12 Posted Lists of People in Jail and Charged with a Crime
· P-14 Recognize Protection and Stewardship of Natural Resources
· P-15 Create Office of Watershed Protection
3.
Commissioner Amendment Proposals
These will be read off and offered for sponsorship. Amendments need 4 sponsors to advance.
4.
Reading Proposals
These have 4 sponsors and are moving through the 2 meetings for discussion. The ones on second reading can be voted on to advance.
First Reading
· P-5 Council District Boundaries
· C-25 4-year Financial Outlook
· C-28 Replace Coroner with Medical Examiner
· C-32 Initiative Signature Gathering Timelines
· C-38 Voting Requirements Charter Review Commission
Second Reading
· C-22 Infrastructure and Public Safety
· C-8R Competitive Hiring for Appointed Positions
You can testify on any of the Amendments overall, but the ones on the agenda would be most relevant.
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Last Weeks Meeting
To my great surprise, the video of last weeks meeting has been posted. Wasn’t sure if they were going to post it from remote locations.
Charter Review Commission – 4-20-26
I have posted it over to YouTube also which has the advantage of linking to specific points in the video
Public Testimony
*** The Commission voted to limit public speakers to only 2 minutes. See my testimony to them at the meeting HERE
I had to leave early, but did get the public speakers recorded and posted it immediately.
By limiting public testimony, the Commission saved a maximum total of 11 minutes. Here are all the commenters. Click on any time stamp to go direct to their comments.
· Laurie – 0:27
In support of C-22
· ?? – 2:08
In support of C-22
· Ian – 4:27
Oppose C-1 Points to state constitution requiring election of Sheriff
· Alecia – 6:34
In support of C-22
· Carol – 8:59
Sponsored a number of Public Amendments but did not have enough time with the 2 minute limit to speak to them.
· John Leslie – 11:13
Admonished the Commission for cutting public testimony
· Sarah – 12:18
In support of appointed Sheriff. Moved here from King County and voted for Appointed Sheriff there too.
· Matthew – 14:45
Attempted to read a land acknowledgement and the chairs credit, was cut short. Went on to say how much he hates Kieth Swank.
· Roya – 17:33
Supports appointed sheriff
· Christy – 19:41
Supports C-30 oversight of Sheriff
· Jeff – 22:04
Admonished Commission for limiting public comment and asked if written comments will be limited too. Asked about my write up on conflict of interest and spoke in favor of elected sheriff.
Commissioner reports from Listening Sessions
· District 1 Listening Session – 26:00
Commissioner Jerome O’Leary, District 1 offered a summary of the recent listening session in Orting. Wish I could have attended. He reported people were confused by the process and website which I have long complained about.
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Coming up
Next Meeting is this Monday
*** Note location change
WHAT: Charter Review Meeting
WHEN: Monday, April 27th @ 6:00 PM
WHERE: Harrison Preparatory School
9103 Lakewood Dr. SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
More info - HERE
Directions - HERE
Zoom: https://piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/92844977008
In the coming weeks
*** Each of the next 4 meetings will be at different locations.
May 4th – Dacca Barn
2820 54th Ave. E
Fife, WA 98424
May 11th – Benston Hall
8120 304th Street East
Graham, WA 98373
May 18th – Rogers High School
12801 86th Ave E
Puyallup, WA 98373
May 27th – Pierce County Council Chambers
1501 Market Street
Tacoma, WA 98402
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Listening Sessions
There is one more listening session scheduled in District 4. If you are able, record them.
All are posted on the main website HERE
Click on each for details
Wednesday, April 29th – District 4
· 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
· Asia Pacific Cultural Center
4851 S Tacoma Way
Tacoma, WA 98409
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Take Action!
1. Read and understand the proposed Amendments
View the table of Amendments HERE
The individual Amendment pages have bullet points to aid you in focusing your comments.
2. Send your comments to:
Email the Clerk at: katey.hobbs@piercecountywa.gov
Or use their online form at:
3. Attend the meetings
· There are many Amendments moving through the process.
· If you can, pick one and testify for or against it.
· It is important we bring a show of force. If we don’t, they will.
4. Prepare and offer testimony.
· This Monday is a key opportunity. Make sure your testimony is part of the record. In person or Zoom.
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Past Messages
The Basics – The Charter, Representatives, Maps, Meetings, Procedures, Amendments, Testify, Take action, Links
First Review - Process deficiencies, The process, Table of Amendments, The progression.
Update 3-14-26 – Process deficiencies, Current Amendments, Listening sessions.
Update 3-22-26 - Amendment updates, Previous week review
Update 3-28-26 – List of Amendments and review
Update 4-4-26 – Conflict of Interest
Update 4-9-26 – Law Enforcement
Update 4-11-26 – Regular update
Update 4-16-26 – Last minute location changes
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Other Events
There are a number of other events of interest coming up in April and May. Check these out on the new Events Page
https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/cu/0QjbYEv
Watch for updates. Stay informed. Be a part.
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