Keeping you informed

For anyone just tuning in, here are some basics. These will be updated as we go along

1. The Basics – District maps, Commissioners, Links

2. Procedures – Steps that Amendments must go through

3. Amendments – Updated table of Amendments to date

4. Progression – Where each Amendment has progressed

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Notes:

*** Deadline passed for new proposals. We are now in a process of elimination.

*** All Commission meetings till June will be at different district locations. See below for locations.

*** The Commission voted to limit public comments

*** Meeting minutes have not been posted beyond March 30th. As a result, no official record of where Amendments stand is posted.

*** All of the Amendments have still not been posted and those that have are difficult to find.

*** There has been no media coverage of the process that I have seen. Have you?

This Weeks Update:

1. Updates to all Amnendments

· See my Amendment Page HERE

2. Video of last week’s meeting

· Public testimony HERE

· Full meeting HERE

3. Upcoming events

· See the County schedule HERE · Also below with details

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Mondays Agenda

Click HERE for the full packet

Still using my format. The Commissions attempts are a total failure. View theirs Click HERE

The numbers at each agenda item correlate to their stage in the overall progression.

Click HERE for the full image with descriptions.

1.

Public Amendment Proposals

Public proposals need to get at least one Commissioner sponsor to advance

· P-7 Campaign Finance

· P-8 Sharia Law

· P-9 Sheriff to Hire Constitutional Law Attorney

· P-10 Use of Restrooms According to Sex Assigned at Birth

· P-11 Citizenship for Services

· P-12 Posted Lists of People in Jail and Charged with a Crime

· P-13 Sex Offenders

· P-14 Recognize Protection and Stewardship of Natural Resources

· P-15 Create Office of Watershed Protection

3.

Commissioner Amendment Proposals

These will be read off and offered for sponsorship. Amendments need 4 sponsors to advance.

· C-26 Community Stewardship

4.

Reading Proposals

These have 4 sponsors and are moving through the 2 meetings for discussion. The ones on second reading can be voted on to advance.

First Reading

· P-5 Council District Boundaries

· P-6 Instant Run Off Voting

· C-25 4-year Financial Outlook

· C-28 Replace Coroner with Medical Examiner

· C-31 Executive Pro Tem

· C-32 Initiative Signature Gathering Timelines

· C-38 Voting Requirements Charter Review Commission

Second Reading

· C-22 Infrastructure and Public Safety

· C-23 Initiative

· C-8R Competitive Hiring for Appointed Positions

· P-1 Clerk of Superior Court

You can testify on any of the Amendments overall, but the ones on the agenda would be most relevant.

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Last Weeks Meeting

To my great surprise, the video of last weeks meeting has been posted. Wasn’t sure if they were going to post it from remote locations.

Charter Review Commission – 4-20-26

I have posted it over to YouTube also which has the advantage of linking to specific points in the video

Public Testimony

*** The Commission voted to limit public speakers to only 2 minutes. See my testimony to them at the meeting HERE

I had to leave early, but did get the public speakers recorded and posted it immediately.

By limiting public testimony, the Commission saved a maximum total of 11 minutes. Here are all the commenters. Click on any time stamp to go direct to their comments.

· Laurie – 0:27

In support of C-22

· ?? – 2:08

In support of C-22

· Ian – 4:27

Oppose C-1 Points to state constitution requiring election of Sheriff

· Alecia – 6:34

In support of C-22

· Carol – 8:59

Sponsored a number of Public Amendments but did not have enough time with the 2 minute limit to speak to them.

· John Leslie – 11:13

Admonished the Commission for cutting public testimony

· Sarah – 12:18

In support of appointed Sheriff. Moved here from King County and voted for Appointed Sheriff there too.

· Matthew – 14:45

Attempted to read a land acknowledgement and the chairs credit, was cut short. Went on to say how much he hates Kieth Swank.

· Roya – 17:33

Supports appointed sheriff

· Christy – 19:41

Supports C-30 oversight of Sheriff

· Jeff – 22:04

Admonished Commission for limiting public comment and asked if written comments will be limited too. Asked about my write up on conflict of interest and spoke in favor of elected sheriff.

Commissioner reports from Listening Sessions

· District 1 Listening Session – 26:00

Commissioner Jerome O’Leary, District 1 offered a summary of the recent listening session in Orting. Wish I could have attended. He reported people were confused by the process and website which I have long complained about.

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Coming up

Next Meeting is this Monday

*** Note location change

WHAT: Charter Review Meeting

WHEN: Monday, April 27th @ 6:00 PM

WHERE: Harrison Preparatory School

9103 Lakewood Dr. SW

Lakewood, WA 98498

More info - HERE

Directions - HERE

Zoom: https://piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/92844977008

In the coming weeks

*** Each of the next 4 meetings will be at different locations.

May 4th – Dacca Barn

2820 54th Ave. E

Fife, WA 98424

May 11th – Benston Hall

8120 304th Street East

Graham, WA 98373

May 18th – Rogers High School

12801 86th Ave E

Puyallup, WA 98373

May 27th – Pierce County Council Chambers

1501 Market Street

Tacoma, WA 98402

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Listening Sessions

There is one more listening session scheduled in District 4. If you are able, record them.

All are posted on the main website HERE

Click on each for details

Wednesday, April 29th – District 4

· 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

· Asia Pacific Cultural Center

4851 S Tacoma Way

Tacoma, WA 98409

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Take Action!

1. Read and understand the proposed Amendments

View the table of Amendments HERE

Proposed Charter Amendments

The individual Amendment pages have bullet points to aid you in focusing your comments.

2. Send your comments to:

Email the Clerk at: katey.hobbs@piercecountywa.gov

Or use their online form at:

3. Attend the meetings

· There are many Amendments moving through the process. · If you can, pick one and testify for or against it. · It is important we bring a show of force. If we don’t, they will.

4. Prepare and offer testimony.

· This Monday is a key opportunity. Make sure your testimony is part of the record. In person or Zoom.

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Past Messages

The Basics – The Charter, Representatives, Maps, Meetings, Procedures, Amendments, Testify, Take action, Links

First Review - Process deficiencies, The process, Table of Amendments, The progression.

Update 3-14-26 – Process deficiencies, Current Amendments, Listening sessions.

Update 3-22-26 - Amendment updates, Previous week review

Update 3-28-26 – List of Amendments and review

Update 4-4-26 – Conflict of Interest

Update 4-9-26 – Law Enforcement

Update 4-11-26 – Regular update

Update 4-16-26 – Last minute location changes

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Other Events

There are a number of other events of interest coming up in April and May. Check these out on the new Events Page

https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/cu/0QjbYEv

Watch for updates. Stay informed. Be a part.