Location change and new session

I won’t have a full update until Saturday but you need to know about a location change and a newly added local listening session. This is for you District 1 folks but everyone is affected so show up to learn and share your concerns.

Traffic has been a big concern for District 1 but it affects EVERYONE. Commissioner Oleary has brought proposed Amendment C-22 in response. Read it HERE

Regular Monday meeting has changed

The location for the next regular Charter Review meeting was changed on Monday without notice and was not posted until today.

WHAT: Charter Review Meeting

WHEN: Monday, April 20th @ 6:00 PM

WHERE: Bonney Lake City Hall

9002 Main St. E

Bonney Lake , WA 98391

Directions - HERE

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Listening Session

We will have pizza, pop and water. We hope to have a good turn out of folks to offer their thoughts, ideas and concerns.

WHAT: 1st District Listening Session

WHEN: Saturday, April 18th @ 11:00am ~ 1:30pm

WHERE: Orting Library

202 Washington Ave S

Orting, WA 98360

Directions - HERE

Much more to come ….