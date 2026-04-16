Charter Review - Last minute changes
Short notice
Location change and new session
I won’t have a full update until Saturday but you need to know about a location change and a newly added local listening session. This is for you District 1 folks but everyone is affected so show up to learn and share your concerns.
Traffic has been a big concern for District 1 but it affects EVERYONE. Commissioner Oleary has brought proposed Amendment C-22 in response. Read it HERE
Regular Monday meeting has changed
The location for the next regular Charter Review meeting was changed on Monday without notice and was not posted until today.
WHAT: Charter Review Meeting
WHEN: Monday, April 20th @ 6:00 PM
WHERE: Bonney Lake City Hall
9002 Main St. E
Bonney Lake , WA 98391
Directions - HERE
=================================
Listening Session
We will have pizza, pop and water. We hope to have a good turn out of folks to offer their thoughts, ideas and concerns.
WHAT: 1st District Listening Session
WHEN: Saturday, April 18th @ 11:00am ~ 1:30pm
WHERE: Orting Library
202 Washington Ave S
Orting, WA 98360
Directions - HERE
Much more to come ….
Thanks for reading The Truth Page! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.