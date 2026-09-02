Pictured above is far left Pierce County Executive, Ryan Mello posing with some friends. If the Left has their way, Mello will essentially become our Sheriff. Amendment proposal 53 proposed to remove our elected Sheriff and give that power to the Executive to appoint a new one.

NOT A FAIR FIGHT

The thing that bothers me the most about this contest is that the voters of the City of Tacoma will probably provide the deciding vote if it goes to the ballot. They are not represented by the Sheriff having their own police force but will still vote on the measure. Plus, currently, the Sheriff can be subjected to a recall, but an appointed one cannot. Much of Tacoma is like Seattle, FAR LEFT. Is that fair?

The Current Battle

This Friday, Sept. 4th, a lawsuit to invalidate the Amendment Proposal will be heard in court. A web site with details can be found at REJECT AMENDMENT 53

The petition was filed August 21 by former Washington State Auditor Brian Sonntag, a Democrat who previously served as Pierce County clerk and auditor; Jeff Joseph, one of our Republican PCO’s; and Hollie Rogge, who served on the Charter Review Commission.

Here are the latest details and how you can help:

To All Friends and Supporters of Void 53,

Our hearing is set for 9 AM on Friday, September 4th at Thurston County Superior Court 2000 Lakeridge Dr SW Bldg 3, Olympia, WA 98502.

Our judge is Kelly Wood, recently appointed by Governor Ferguson. We want to fill the courtroom with our supporters. Our hope is that despite his service in the State Attorney General’s office that he will give us a fair hearing especially knowing that he will eventually have to face an election to retain his position.

We hope to see as many of you next Friday as possible.

Thank you again for your support.

Directions HERE

Here is a word from Jeff Joseph

Lawsuit filed to keep the Pierce County, WA sheriff an elected position - YouTube

MORE INFORMATION

Reject 53 Website: https://reject53.org/

Sign up for thier updates and to help out: https://reject53.org/#signup

Donate: https://www.efundraisingconnections.com/c/VOTENOONAMENDMENT53

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Initiative Campaign

There is also an initiative being drafted to clarify and establish the OFFICE of Sheriff as a Constitutional, elected office. Here is a short video of Keith with details as well as some review of the lawsuit above.