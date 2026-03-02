There is only one bill to consider. Make sure and scroll to the bottom and vote on it.

I would like to start with some editorial though.

Attack on our sheriff

Not satisfied with firm control over all three branches of government, Democrats have launched a coordinated attack on our Sheriff’s. Not just at state level, but at the county level too. There have been a number of bills advanced, but the most glaring is SB 5974. You have put out a strong response in the 3 hearings it has received. Currently it is not on the House schedule for a vote, but that can change in an instant.

I have been exploring AI and have used it to create images. Recent example was Senator John Lovick who is the prime sponsor of SB 5974 doing the short session slide:

I have taken this another step and created a video on SB 5974. It may be parody, but it is rooted in truth. BTW, the portion containing Ryan Mello is AI generated, but it is based on an actual picture of him posing with a drag queen.

Watcha gonna do when they come for your sheriff?

One closing note on the topic of AI. There have been a number of bills this session to control, tax and regulate AI and other network functions. Time will tell how they advance. Remember the words of Ronald Reagan. Government is not the solution, it is the problem.

Also, while I recognize value in AI, I will never rely on it for conclusions, opinion or anything in between. The reviews I publish on legislation are my own sole opinion. Not AI generated and never will be. I find it helpful, but do not trust it.

The end is near!

Today is the fiscal committee cutoff for bills being heard in the opposite house. These cutoff dates have generally been observed but I have seen a number of bills pop up in violation of these constraints. Case and point, the bill I am presenting today.

View the full schedule HERE

Friday will be the opposite house cutoff and the End Of Session will be Thursday, March 12th. It can’t come soon enough!

Future hearings

Aside from the one bill Wednesday, the current schedule is clear, but stay tuned as anything can happen at the last minute. Watch for any last minute Alerts.

As the session wraps up, I will be providing some analysis on the bills that did pass and the ones that didn’t. I will be shifting some much needed focus on to local legislation and issues.

One Bill for Wednesday

*** Note. HB 2745 was pulled from the schedule for Monday so some of you hit a dead end when attempting to vote ***

Deadline – Wednesday 3-4-26 – 7:00 AM

Vote / Testimony must be in by this time.

Please take a moment to vote or comment on these bills.

Click on CON to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

* scroll down to expanded information

** Bill descriptions in blue link to outside articles

Tutorial HERE

.

2741 - State owned electrical grid - CON - Written

Companion to SB 6335

This is a brand new bill just filed on Feb. 25th Not really sure how this is done after cutoffs, but here we are.

The bill proposes to make the state an electrical grid owner and operator. It is steeped in green energy ambitions and controls which are not achievable for the intended outcome of stable power, but also will run into conflicts with existing systems like the federal Bonneville Power Administration.

As in all things Olympia, a new commission, council, department or in this case an “authority” is created along with a tribal one too.

The Washington electric transmission authority is hereby created as a public body.

A tribal clean energy partnership work group is established within the department of commerce.

All these new bodies require associated new treasury accounts for the money they are going to fleece us for.

The electric transmission operating account is created in the state treasury.

The electric transmission capital account is created in the state treasury.

Among other things, the new Transmission Authority will be given the power to:

(3) Exercise the power of eminent domain as outlined under the provisions of chapter 8.04 RCW

(8) Lease, purchase, accept donations of, or otherwise own, hold, improve, or use any property

(9) Sell, lease, exchange, or otherwise dispose of any property

(10)(a) Own electric transmission equipment and systems

There are other associated proposals this year to attempt to patch up the utopian dream of a zero emission state. The increasing demands of just normal growth are exacerbated by all the green energy legislative demands in place creating a recipe for disaster. Windmills and solar panels don’t even come close to satisfying demand and much less in a reliable fashion. The end result is driving us off the cliff and will result in blackouts, brownouts and ever increasing costs. Everything these people touch ends up in similar disasters leading the arsonists (Democrats) offering proposals to put out the fire while never retreating from the disastrous policies that created the crisis in the first place.