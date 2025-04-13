The goal is CONTROL

The plan to control every aspect of your life

You will see this incorporated in this Proposed Resolution:

Vision Zero Action Plan

https://online.co.pierce.wa.us/cfapps/council/iview/proposal.cfm?proposal_num=R2025-132

Similar tactic to the Rape Proclamation I recently Alerted you about, this is another shameful conflation of issues to deceptively conceal the true agenda.

The plan seeks to achieve Zero traffic fatalities by 2035

Zero traffic accidents can only be achieved by Zero traffic

THAT is the real agenda here. Deceptively woven into the plan is the push to get people out of their cars and walk, bike or bus. This resolution, like many others, place council members in an intentional quandy. If you vote against it, does that mean you are in favor of traffic fatalities?

This is the real agenda:

Active / Multimodal Transportation

https://www.piercecountywa.gov/2978/Active-Transportation-Planning

https://www.piercecountywa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/129175/Active-Transportation-Plan-Fact-Sheet

This proposal is part of a Global Initiative of deception I will expand on below, but first let’s look at Pierce County.

VISION ZERO

Read their plan HERE

In Pierce County – We have our own version that was adopted in 2022 as Resolution No. R2022-118 You will find many glowing compliments on the initiative in the comments by the deceived.

This has now evolved into the proposal before us in Proposed Resolution 2025-132 It comes with its own 303 page plan stuffed with the typical pretty pictures and infographics. I will offer a couple summary points before going into details

Criminal misconduct is the leading cause of traffic fatalities. Drunk, impaired and distracted driving as well as driving on suspended or revoked license coupled with the demonization of law enforcement that has lead to historic low levels of officers making Washington the lowest per capita protected in the nation

This is one of those “loose plans” that contain no specific projects required and more importantly, no specific funding sources.

These actions are exactly what gives legs to the various proposals they contain. Proclamations give legs to Resolutions, Resolutions give legs to Ordinances, Ordinances become county law.

Any redeeming truly traffic oriented proposals contained are currently in place and funded not only locally but by regional, state, and federal.

The state implemented this a couple decades ago with no discernable results.

Digging in deeper

While Dave Morell and Paul Herrera both voted for the underlying Resolution No. R2022-118 They both provided excellent commentary raising their concerns about what is before them now at a recent committee hearing.

Paul Herrera

First up was Paul Herrera. Paul has extensive law enforcement background and has too often had to deal directly with the results of car accidents giving him a perspective no other council person has. You can hear Paul’s comments by going directly to the 1:19:33 point in the video of the hearing:

https://online.co.pierce.wa.us/cfapps/council/iview/committeeMeeting.cfm?meeting_dt=3/25/2025%209:30%20AM&committee_cd=eid

In summary, Paul noted that impairment and speeding are nothing new and the staff giving the presentation suggested this proportion has actually increased. Paul also pointed to drivers who are under suspension or have no license citing this at a 60% rate. He also made the case for cause and effect of the lack of law enforcement. Pointing out that Washington has the lowest per capita protected in the nation. Another concern was the reliance on Federal Funding.

Dave Morell

Next up we had Dave Morell who you can find at the 1:25:45 point.

https://online.co.pierce.wa.us/cfapps/council/iview/committeeMeeting.cfm?meeting_dt=3/25/2025%209:30%20AM&committee_cd=eid

I am often a critic of Dave Morell but in this case I was pleasantly surprised. Dave hit all the points of concern that I have:

Sidewalks and bike lanes are not going to save us. Law enforcement should be the primary concern. He also questioned the data on how much our newly implemented cannabis laws have contributed. Dave also questioned the public outreach on this and other bills. Staff noted they had 900 hits on their public comment site. Dave pointed out there are approaching 1 Million in Pierce County and showed concern that the public may not be aware of what is being proposed.

Going Deeper

A more in depth committee hearing was held on April 8th which reiterated and expanded on the first one. It can be viewed here

https://online.co.pierce.wa.us/cfapps/council/iview/committeeMeeting.cfm?committee_cd=eid&meeting_dt=Apr%20%208%202025%20%209:30AM

A couple of my takeaways is that there is no funding mechanisms currently in place and that many of the actions proposed have always been in place and funded in other areas. Staff indicated this plan must be in place to apply for grants but that only applies to one federal program and does not take into account the numerous redundant efforts in place that are currently funded. The importance of enforcement as the main tool was repeatedly raised. The recent emphasis patrols conducted by the Sheriffs Office required overtime pay and are probably not sustainable. Weak current staffing levels dedicated to traffic enforcement were also highlighted.

Conclusions

Going full circle back to my first summary points, Zero traffic fatalities can only be achieved by Zero traffic. This is clearly a conflation of the challenges of maintaining and improving traffic safety with the desire to eliminate traffic all together. Any redeeming components are just a smoke screen to conceal the real agenda.

Many of you will not be shocked to learn that this is just another example of how global initiative make their way into local government which is expanded below, but for now we have this proposal on our County Council agenda to vote on. Please consider voicing your opinion.

This goes way beyond Pierce County

A Global Idea

This proposal is part of a Global Initiative of deception going back to the 1990’s Because of its hidden agenda of forcing people toward walk, bike and bus, it has been embraced and at many levels. A simple web search will reveal how invasive this has become. Also, hidden in the weighted search results you will find accounts of its complete failure.

Nationally - the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has jumped on.

Is this now to be considered a disease?

https://www.cdc.gov/transportation-safety/vision-zero/index.html

Washington state - could not pass on this initiative of control and of course it is racist and rooted in colonization HERE. They have their own 228 page plan with pretty pictures and infographics HERE. The Washington “Target Zero” Plan has been in place since 2000 with a goal of Zero by 2030. Were pretty close to that now.

If this is such a great idea, what gains have we made. I can find NONE!

https://targetzero.com/

DON’T BUY INTO THIS!