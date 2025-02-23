I just discovered legislation designed to protect illegal aliens disguised as a law enforcement support bill.

This needs to be shouted out!

Some may be deceived thinking it’s good for law enforcement. Its NOT!

If this isn’t a trojan horse!

HB 2015 Tax measure protecting illegal aliens CON Written

This bill is being heard at 8:00 Monday morning.

It will be in my regular Alert tomorrow as well.

Please share with anyone you know. Here’s more.

DO NOT BE FOOLED!

This bill is a trojan horse masquerading as a bill to support law enforcement. It creates a new .1% sales tax but it comes with a bunch of strings. Most notably the requirements of RCW 43.17.425 which forbids cooperation with federal immigration efforts.

Similar restrictions tying funding to compliance with:

RCW 10.93.160 - Immigration and citizenship status—Law enforcement agency restrictions.

Other requirements imposed on local law enforcement would include:

Must have a firearm confiscation policy in place.

Must hire only officers living in the community.

Grants will be awarded to prioritize applicants based on “community policing”, “trauma informed” policies and training, environmental hazard mitigations and community outreach and assistance programs.

It also provides direct funding for tribal police.

A cursory read of the bill would not reveal this. The devil is in the connected RCW’s included in the bill.

Help expose this fraud.

Share this with others.

Here is my submitted testimony to the committee:

“This is a shameful and hypocritical proposal. Offering to support law enforcement by imposing a tax but then precluding participation in immigration measures. What a slap in the face to those who are victims of criminal illegal aliens. I know of a growing number in my personal circle including a co-worker who was permanently disabled and put out of the trade as a result of an illegal alien drunk driver and my mother-in-law who was car jacked by an illegal alien. This is a transparent attempt to capitalize on public concerns about crime to advance a political agenda. Shame on you!”