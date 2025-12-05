UPDATE

See below for the previous alert on this issue if you missed it.

A small gesture has been added by amendment to provide for a one-time $5000 retention bonus.

Councilmember Dave Morell brought Amendment 1 to Ordinance No. O2025-572 which would allocate $1.5 Million for the bonuses. While this is a good step, it is still very minor compared to the $50,000 signing bonus that the city of Tacoma is offering.

I have captured the relevant segment of the meeting for you to see if you would like. Click HERE or the image below to view.

I would like to highlight a couple of points brought up in the discussion.

1. Ann Jolie - See her at 19:00

· Big thanks to her for her dedication in bringing attention to the funding of our Pierce County Sheriff Deputies. Links to her web site below

2. Marina - See her at 19:50

· This lady pulls no punches. She scolded the council for the broader state that we are in.

3. Shaun Darby See him at 23:15

· Pierce County Sheriffs Deputies Guild. He pointed to the fact that the revision proposed by Democrat Council member Ayala (see 13:40) revising the employment requirement from 30 days to 90 days will alienate 5 new Deputies coming out of school. Not good.

My own personal observations remain on of overall perspective. We have done a lot of damage to law enforcement since the 2020 George Floyd era. In addition to being undermanned and underpaid, we still have a push to retain the demonization’s implemented in 2020. This is hard to quantify in budgets, but is very real. As I pointed out in the original article below, our Sheriff deputies do not make as much as a construction worker but put their very lives on the line.

Another point to consider is that while $1.5 Million is a lot of money, it is a VERY small amount in proportion to other priorities in the budget. Just scrolling down a few lines below this amendment in the budget I find $1.2 Million for an Asian Pacific Culture Center.

Not weighing in on the value of that, but consider if we can afford this and all manner of spending priorities in the budget, this meager amendment is not that large.

LINKS

12-2-25 Council Meeting

Ordinance No. O2025-572

Ordinance Text

Amendment Text

Original post

Funding decision for

Pierce County Sheriff Deputies

TOMORROW

Comment TODAY

Tomorrow, Tuesday Nov. 25th, the Pierce County Council is scheduled to vote on our biennial budget. There is an active effort to pressure the council to amend the budget to fully fund our Sheriffs Deputies who are leaving in large numbers. Add your voice to this TODAY! We are already at the lowest pay in the nation. This cannot stand!

to post a comment to the council demanding full funding for real Deputy pay. Links and helpful information on how to comment are at the bottom of this message.

MORE INFORMATION

I did an article on this back in September that outlines the overall attack on our Sheriffs Office. You can review that HERE

The ongoing attack on law enforcement - by John Leslie

In this article I pointed out that if I were still working in my trade as a bricklayer, I would be making $110,000 a year compared to a starting Deputy who only would make $85,000. The bricks never assaulted me or tried to kill me. Someone willing to risk their lives for you and I should at least make what a construction worker makes!

Leading the charge!

This courageous lady has been leading the charge, paying for the efforts from her own pocket. The video below is an interview with her and the Deputies union rep. that goes through a number of the issues at hand. Lengthy, but well worth the time to fully understand the problem and how it affects YOU.

Episode 46 - Pierce County is in Peril

She also has a website set up. Please share all this information with as many as you can.

https://piercecountysafe.com/

How to comment

It is very easy to post a comment to the council but if you have never done this before, I put together a tutorial on substack. You can view it HERE

Commenting on county legislation - by John Leslie

LINKS:

Tomorrows council meeting - You can watch live tomorrow as well as read this and other bills on the agenda HERE

November 25, 2025 Council Meeting

Bill Page – Here is where you comment and see what others have commented. The bill itself as well as supporting documents are also there. Click HERE

Proposed Ordinance No. O2025-562s3

Conclusions

This is far from the only problem with the current budget proposal. There are also a number of other egregious bills being voted on and considered. Take some time if you can to look over the list of bills on the meeting page. You can add comments to any of them as well.

