Transfer of property rights

The separation of property rights is not a novel idea. Mineral rights and water rights are two examples. The current idea of separating development rights is though. The idea behind separating property rights is one driven by guess what? Climate change! Yep, the boogey man is trying to get us and we can stop him with this endeavor. The idea is that rural property owners separate and then sell, transfer or trade their rights to develop their property. This would then ensure the property could never legally be developed and will help save the planet!

A local example

Pierce County Washington has codified this pursuit. It is called The Pierce County Transfer of Development Rights Program (TDR)

The actual code HERE: https://pierce.county.codes/PCC/18G.10

A little lengthy, but the preamble under “purpose” explains it pretty well:

18G.10.010Purpose.

This was also included in the Pierce County Comprehensive Plan Update designed to comply with the state Growth Management Act.

What could go wrong?

Going down this road is opening a pandoras box that will be very difficult to retreat from.

The separated rights will have been bought and paid for in some manner and have legal standing as a class of property of its own. It would be really hard to reverse this.

Depending on a landowners perspective, this could be a very lucrative offer, enticing them to permanently and irreversibly sell their rights.

A cash poor but land rich owner could be pressured into selling their rights such as someone who has inherited family property or someone who has seen area development which has driven up property tax which they are struggling to pay.

Interest groups could purchase and consolidate these rights in order to exert control. This would not always be friendly. Foreign interests could even come into play.

This is a shell game where government creates restrictions on development which can then be offset by offering up development rights acquired through the program the same government is setting up.

A really big problem is this is not restricted to private property only. It also applies to public property. Local, state and federal government own vast amounts of land. Governments buying in to the religion of climate change could forever condemn lands that belong to the people though this avenue. Again, control of these rights could be very nefarious at that point.

On a national level

Natural Asset Companies – Monetizing Nature

Similar to the Pierce Counties example, the proposal is to separate so called “natural assets” from a property and enable them to be sold on the New York Stock Exchange. A proposal was presented to the US Securities Exchange Commission and they then filed for a rule change to do this. It gets VERY BIG from here.

It was estimated this could be potentially valued at $125 trillion annually!

Fortunately, GOP pushback was successful in convincing the SEC to abandon the idea.

These monetized assets are still a danger and could be leveraged not only against private land but also public land as well. The federal government owns close to 50% of the Western US. See where this is going? It could also open the door for unfriendly interests (foreign and domestic) to exert undue control. This is not an outgrowth of local ideas but rather showcases how global ideas make their way down to the local level.

Summary

The Current related schemes include leveraging property tax rates and designation, Growth Management schemes and fighting the “housing crisis”. Beware the sirens song of “conservation” which should now be a giant red flag. It is anything but. Just like the alphabet mafia highjacked the rainbow, so too the religion of environmentalism has highjacked the term Conservation. They are actually “preservationists” which is the opposite. Good article on this HERE. https://www.usda.gov/about-usda/news/blog/conservation-versus-preservation

There are far too many non-profits and government agencies involved in this scheme to list, but one that stands out in Pierce County because they run on Millions of our tax dollars is the Pierce Conservation District.

The left is also famous for duplicitous terms so any time you hear any of these, your radar should be on high alert

Conservation

Open spaces

Sustainability

Just to name a few. I have a broader list of leftist terminology HERE: https://john878.substack.com/p/the-language-of-the-left

Be vigilant. They will not stop and continue to wage war on private property. The underlying Marxist and spiritual ideals are in direct conflict with faith, freedom and the American dream. No one dreams of living in an apartment, riding a bicycle or the bus and eating bugs. Don’t laugh, that truly is their objective.