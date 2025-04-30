A couple of details in advance of tomorrow’s club meeting:

I have a confession to make

Unfortunately, I have been very ill for the last 3 weeks and no improvement on the horizon. I’ve done my best to keep up with things but I apologize for any errors and omissions. As such, I will be unable to attend the meeting tomorrow. I sure hope that many of you will. I am super excited about our guest speakers tomorrow but will have to settle for the video afterward.

Potluck

If you are able, please let Colleen know if you are bringing a dish with the simple online form.

There are 4 categories. So far we have:

Main dish – 1

Breads or similar – 1

Salad – 2

Deserts – 1

Feel free to reach out to Colleen directly if you have any questions at 253-297-2950 or colleenwise2015@gmail.com

Autumn Gildon

A Celebration of Life service is planned for this Saturday. More details will be announced at the meeting tomorrow.

Look who we have coming!

Mark your calendar! This looks to be a banner event for the 25th District Club this summer.

TRANSPORTATION

How we get around is becoming increasingly challenging. This summer will probably reveal many problems as activities increase and we all typically move around more.

I have been predicting that transportation will be the coming issue overtaking crime and other considerations as the fruits of our misguided transportation policies come home to roost.

I am very excited to announce that our coming May club meeting will feature not one, but two county officials.

ROADS

One will be from the roads department which oversees maintenance and repair of our county roads. We should gain some insights into road closures and other projects that might impact our local roads.

ENGINEERING

The second representative will be from the Engineering department which is tasked with new roads, road capacity and how county resources are put to use.

IMPORTANT

It is important to note that these are county employees and NOT politicians. They are tasked with implementing the policies set out by politicians, but they do not create them. They will need to be welcomed as such and treated with respect.

DON’T MISS THIS ONE

You do not have to be a club member or even live in the district to attend. These special guests will be bringing information that will effect EVERYONE in the county. Invite a friend or neighbor. This is going to be good!

WHAT: May Club Meeting

WHEN: Thursday, May 1st @ 6:00 PM

WHERE: Canyon Terrace 9314 Canyon Rd E - Puyallup 98371

Directions - HERE