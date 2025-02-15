The recent overwhelming response to the Pay-Per-Mile scheme the Democrats are floating is an example of what can be accomplished if people are made aware. This one generated a record 20,100 comments. Not all bills get that much publicity though.
There is a TON of legislation going by unnoticed!
Here are the results from the bills I reviewed and offered to you to submit your opinions on. Yellow are losses. Some others are basically a wash:
***** EDIT *****
Forgot to include column headings
Oh no!
I failed to include those.
My apologies for the confusion.
I'll try and figure out an update but they are in order left to right:
Bill Description Position Pro Con Total
Thank you! What are the column headings?