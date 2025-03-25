The regular alert for tomorrows bills will follow.

SB 5801 was introduced into the schedule late yesterday.

It will be heard at 4:00 today.

Make sure and vote right away!

Budget Bill being heard TODAY!

Click on CON to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

.

SB 5801 6 cent gas tax increase and others CON Written

.

MORE INFORMATION

.

There are other tax issues coming to the front now, but transportation taxation and funding stand at high alert with me.

SB 5801 6 cent gas tax increase and others CON Written

I predict transportation will be the biggest concern item going forward as we have been the victims of a green approach diverting millions to walk, bike and bus initiatives and leaving roads undercapacity and in disrepair.

They slipped this bill in at the last minute late yesterday afternoon. Just a few of the new taxes it includes:

*** 6 cent gas tax increase *** 10% luxury vehicle tax *** $5 tire tax *** $1 per person event tax *** $8 Drivers license increase *** $10 infraction increase *** The list goes on ……

My biggest issue with this is the continuation and expansion of “Move Ahead WA” which is an abomination passed by Democrats in 2022. Here is their press release from the time:

https://senatedemocrats.wa.gov/liias/2022/03/10/legislature-approves-historic-move-ahead-washington-transportation-package/

You will note that of that $17 Billion package, maintenance and preservation is dwarfed by walk, ride and bus initiatives cloaked by fanciful names. Any time you see any of these names, they are NOT for roads and bridges, they are for their green utopia:

· Multimodal transportation

· Active transportation

· Unfortunately, these terms have been highjacked too:

· Safe ---- · Fish passage / recovery

This bill moves the bulk of the taxes to Move Ahead WA

Another sneaky angle in the whole scheme is they levy some new taxes on transit, electric bikes, etc. This further entrenches the “other than car” comingling within the Move Ahead WA accounts that will be an ongoing entitlement to these utopian projects further eroding our overall transportation future.

This battle is just heating up, but suffice to say, we do not have a funding problem, we have a priority problem that many are very much unaware of.