I have a challenge for you.

The Pierce County Charter Review Commission now has 55 proposed Amendments to our Charter before them.

There have been 38 Amendment proposals filed by Commissioners.

There have been 15 Amendment proposals filed by the public.

There have been 2 Amendment proposals filed by County Officials.

Without utilizing any of the solutions I have previously provided, see if you can find any of them using what the Commission has provided.

Link to their web page HERE

https://www.piercecountywa.gov/4498/Charter-Review-Commission

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Did you try?

If you take me up on this challenge and manage to find a few of them, see if you can find any of these:

C-3

C-4

C-5

C-21

C-24 through C-38

AND

P-2

P-4

P-6 through P-15

AND

O-1

O-2

Can’t find them?

You will find that out of 55 Amendments filed, 33 of them are not posted. Oh well. I guess it’s not important for you to know about them.

Here’s another one.

Can you tell me what the process Amendments go through?

Can you tell me where any of the Amendments are in the process? (Have they had a hearing? Have they been voted on?)

This cannot continue!

There have been 15 regular meetings so far with only 8 left to go. They are acting on changes to our County Constitution which could be with us for the next 10 years. Appointed Sheriff, Rank Choice Voting and many other ridiculous proposals.

I complained about this way back on March 9th – HERE

I complained again on March 18th - HERE

What you see now is their feeble attempt to respond to my demands and provide the public with what they are up to. They have failed miserably.

For comparison,

I created my own solution back on March 9th when I wrote my first complaint. It took me all of one day.

See it HERE

https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/cu/GjzuqOz

WRITE TO THE CLERK NOW

Your messages will be distributed to all 21 of the Commissioners.

Let me know if any of them take the time to respond.

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Email the Clerk at: katey.hobbs@piercecountywa.gov

Or use their online form at: Provide Written Public Comment

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I want to know:

Where are all the proposed Amendments for me to view?

Why are all the Amendments not visible to the public?

Why can’t I know where the Amendments have progressed to?

Why has this been withheld from us?

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My update with real information will be out later today.