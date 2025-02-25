There is an important bill being heard tomorrow.

It will be in the Alert coming in a bit or you can vote here.

There is a broad plan to take control of local law enforcement.

I wanted to give you an overview of what has been schemed up.

They have a plan to take over

This one adds to the number of bills stacking up that would give the state control over local law enforcement. This move is totally unprecedented. So far there have been few sign in against it. I don’t think it has gotten much publicity. Please forward to anyone who might be able to help.

.

SB 5066 State oversight of law enforcement CON Written

This bill grants the Attorney General authority to investigate and charge local law enforcement. The Attorney General does not have blanket authority to investigate and charge. The Washington constitution says the AG must be delegated specific duties by the legislature. This bill does that in spades. It not only grants the AG authority to investigate and charge local law enforcement criminally, it also grants civil authority. Criminal charges must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, where civil charges only need to be proven by a preponderance of the evidence (51% likely)

This bill is part of a larger move to take over local law enforcement

Grants a permanent authority.

Gives AG authority to initiate investigations on its own initiative as opposed to acting on a complaint.

From the bill:

“Investigate violations under subsection (1) of this section on its own initiative”

This is ripe for political abuse

The State Patrol and other state agencies are excluded.

The provision to prosecute civil actions is a gross abuse of power.

To add insult to injury, an emergency clause was added to the bill.

=============================================

OTHER ATTACKS SO FAR

They are adding up - (Voting links are no longer active)

HB 1399 State takeover of the sheriffs office CON

https://john878.substack.com/p/takeover-of-the-sheriffs-office

HB 1399 and its companion bill SB 5364 seeks to place county sheriffs under legislative control by placing a number of qualifications and certifications necessary to hold the office of sheriff. Additionally, it creates a process for replacing a sheriff who has run afoul of their scheme which would have the county executive select a successor to any sheriff removed under their proposal. In our case that would be newly elected executive Ryan Mello.

You can read the bill HERE

Here’s the Scheme

· This bill would work hand in hand with proposed revisions contained in other legislation also being heard.

· HB 1400 being heard in the same committee, would set the Criminal Justice Training Committee as the authority to create certifications for the office of sheriff.

· In effect the unelected Criminal Justice Training Committee would have the power to depose the sheriff you duly elected.

· The office of sheriff is set out in the Washington state constitution and would require a constitutional amendment to modify it. This bill would most likely be found unconstitutional, but our state Supreme court is not dependable and it would cause all manner of costs and grief for every county in the state.

· I have a number of objections outlined at the end of this message that might be helpful in crafting written testimony.

===========================================

SB 5584 State prosecutor of local law enforcement CON

Similar to todays bill:

This is part of the overall move by the state to control local law enforcement. It adds the power to prosecute where it did not exist with the office of independent investigations which would be revised as the office of independent investigations and prosecution. The office would be tasked with “use of deadly force by an involved officer” investigations and prosecutions. The newly expanded office would be fully staffed with tax payer funded attorneys at their discretion. The bill also creates immunity for the office for any of their actions. Another section relieves them from any responsibility for costs incurred by anyone in defending against their prosecution. This would include county and city costs if they chose to defend against this new state prosecutor. Between the immunity and the open ended pocket of the state, this would be a prosecutor with immense power. It is bad enough that our law enforcement has to fear for their lives as they go out to defend us, they will now have to fear the state. In liberal crime ridden cities with similar intense oversight, law enforcement will often slow walk responses to reduce them to filing reports instead of confronting deadly crime. We cannot tolerate this in Washington.

===============================================

SB 5005 State oversight over local jails CON

Creates a new state jail oversight board. This is typical expanding bureaucracy sponsored by all liberal Democrats. Its ultimate stated goal is to “promote reform towards more rehabilitative and therapeutic correctional systems”. Moving away from punishment and justice to focus on therapeutic rehabilitation is misguided at best.

The added bureaucracy created by this bill is not helpful unless perhaps you are a criminal. Additionally, already understaffed jails will need to commit staff to reporting, compliance and interaction with this new board increasing local costs and detracting from the demands of maintaining a jail. Costs to state tax payers are also increased with little promise of reducing crime.

================================================

HB 2015 Tax measure protecting illegal aliens CON

https://john878.substack.com/p/very-important

DO NOT BE FOOLED!

This bill is a trojan horse masquerading as a bill to support law enforcement. It creates a new .1% sales tax but it comes with a bunch of strings. Most notably the requirements of RCW 43.17.425 which forbids cooperation with federal immigration efforts.

Similar restrictions tying funding to compliance with:

RCW 10.93.160 - Immigration and citizenship status—Law enforcement agency restrictions.

Other requirements imposed on local law enforcement would include:

Must have a firearm confiscation policy in place.

Must hire only officers living in the community.

Grants will be awarded to prioritize applicants based on “community policing”, “trauma informed” policies and training, environmental hazard mitigations and community outreach and assistance programs.

It also provides direct funding for tribal police.

A cursory read of the bill would not reveal this. The devil is in the connected RCW’s included in the bill.