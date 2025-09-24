It defies common sense. Crime affects everyone, no matter your politics but the withering attacks on law enforcement have been ongoing beginning largely with the George Floyd and BLM movements in 2020. While Democrats have long held a penchant for placing criminals above citizens, the contrast has become not only unmistakable but damaging to public safety.

Here in Washington, these movements have greatly eroded public safety. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to recognize the trend. The defund the police movement has had a demoralizing effect on existing police forces with many retiring early or moving to more respectful jurisdictions. This has exacerbated the existing problem that Washington has had the lowest number of Law Enforcement Officers per capita in the nation for many years. A small rise from 1.34 to 1.36 recently has been encouraging but still at the bottom of the nation.

Compared to the rest of the nation, Washington is still seeing increases in crime. Some rates show encouragement but Pierce County stubbornly remains the state leader according to latest statistics.

At the state level

During the 2025 Legislature we avoided many very damaging proposals. Many of them directed at decriminalizing crime, but the most troubling were the attempts to control or take over Sheriff’s offices across the state. From granting the State Attorney General free reign to investigate and prosecute any Sheriff at will, to creating qualifications to run for, or remain a Sheriff, laws to remove a Sheriff and replace them with more desirable ones. Fortunately these bills did not pass but don’t think they wont be back next year with even worse ones. You can read more details HERE

A number of crime related bills did pass A couple of good bills made it but most of the helpful bills did not pass or never got a hearing. For the full list of crime bills proposed this year:

At the local level

The Pierce County Council went Democrat in 2020 aligning with the tide of anti police sentiment. Starting right out with Emergency Resolution R2020-43 requiring all law enforcement agencies to conduct a review looking for the “systemic racism” boogey man. A review in itself seems innocent enough but it was the camels nose under the tent.

The county has gone on to prioritize homelessness, climate change and other issues above public safety since.

Priorities

In 2019, Public safety was priority #1 – R2019-162

In 2020, Public safety was still 1st Priority – R2020-116

In 2021, Public safety was not on the list – 2021 Council Priorities

In 2022, Public safety appears at #5 – 2022 Council Priorities

In 2023, Public Safety was dropped to #7 – 2023 Council Priorities

In 2024, Public safety came in #3 – R2023-106

In 2025, Public safety #2 to Housing and Homlessness – R2025-181

Know that the current majority County Council prioritizes this and has prioritized your hard earned tax dollars on homeless spending rather than on your safety.

Law enforcement funding

A starting Pierce County Deputy makes $84,822.40 / year

I am retired now, but as a bricklayer, if I worked full time, I would make $110,680.00 / year in today’s dollars.

The bricks never assaulted me, or tried to kill me. Why is it the man who puts his life on the line makes less than me?

As outlined above, if a deputy with his life on the line makes less than a construction worker, it’s time we adjust our priorities and give them the pay they deserve.

