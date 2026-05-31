Even though any of the Amendments that make it through the Commission will still need to be voted on by the public, a well-funded campaign can get any of them passed.

As the closing weeks of the Charter Review play out, you can expect the failures of the first 5 months to get even worse. There are 9 meetings crammed into June. Meeting minutes, video, Amendments and the progression have all been up to a month behind. There is no way you will be informed from one meeting to the next what is taking place when meetings are scheduled just two days apart.

https://www.piercecountywa.gov/4498/Charter-Review-Commission

What can you believe?

The Commissions failures have multiplied as they have attempted to post information to the public. For the first 4 months, all amendments and related information was scattered across all the meeting packets for you to hunt and scour for. Now they have 3 different sources for you to hunt and scour through and none of them agree with each other. Seems we were better off with the hunt through the packets.

First we have the folders. This was their first attempt in April to post the Amendments.

Document Center • Pierce County, WA • CivicEngage

It has grown to 5 folders. None of them are up to date, Amendments are listed in random order and there are still many missing. C-33, C-35, C-39, C-40, C-41 and C-42.

Second we have a chart which they just posted a couple weeks ago. This one is close. It has potential but it too is not up to date, is missing a number of Amendments and does not agree with the folders.

List-of-Proposed-Amendments-with-Links-

And third we have a spread sheet which should be the main data set of all the Amendments and their progression.

https://www.piercecountywa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/156862/Proposal-Tracking---Updated-5182026

It too is not up to date, is missing Amendments and does not agree with either the folders or the chart.

Does any of this make sense to you?

Here is what state law says about this

RCW 42.30.010

https://app.leg.wa.gov/RCW/default.aspx?cite=42.30.010

The legislature finds and declares that all public commissions, boards, councils, committees, subcommittees, departments, divisions, offices, and all other public agencies of this state and subdivisions thereof exist to aid in the conduct of the people’s business. It is the intent of this chapter that their actions be taken openly and that their deliberations be conducted openly.

The people of this state do not yield their sovereignty to the agencies which serve them. The people, in delegating authority, do not give their public servants the right to decide what is good for the people to know and what is not good for them to know. The people insist on remaining informed and informing the people’s public servants of their views so that they may retain control over the instruments they have created. For these reasons, even when not required by law, public agencies are encouraged to incorporate and accept public comment during their decision-making process.

Do you feel like you have any control over the process when you don’t know what is taking place?

The Cease and Desist order filed with the Auditor has been completely ignored. The Commission is acting with impunity.

Some points of consideration:

1. Who sets the agenda?

· I see nothing in the rules on this. · This will be the critical power moving forward · It should be a transparent process! · Manipulations in secret will most likely be the case

2. Why are amendments accepted after April 13th (or 27th per Commission rules)?

· Looks like C-33 through C-42 are after the deadline.

3. Why is no one making an effort to inform the public on the status of the Amendments?

· The three attempts, Folders, Chart and Excell are all out of date and conflict with each other. · There are 21 members of the Commission. I am not hearing any of them complain.

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Take Action!

Send your comments to:

Email the Clerk at: katey.hobbs@piercecountywa.gov

Or use their online form at: