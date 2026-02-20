I have complained about this to the legislature to no avail. Intentional or not, they have a format in which a bill, in this case budget bills are subdivided. In doing so, each subdivision does not have a direct link to the page to testify or vote PRO/CON rendering them functional invisible.

I did discover a workaround for this and have presented them to you in the past, but it appears we are about the only ones in the state that have been able to do this. These are the results from the last one they ran on January 12th

Notice the total number of votes cast are only around 30. That is coming in from the entire state and is made up of mainly all of you receiving these 25th Dist. Alerts.

Not this time

Before you forward this, make sure and vote. Go ahead and vote CON on each of them, but this time take the extra step of also submitting a written testimony. I will be submitting one simple phrase:

Cut Spending. No new taxes.

Deadline – Monday 2-23-26 – 7:00 AM

Vote / Testimony must be in by this time.

Please take a moment to vote or comment on these bills.

Click on CON to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

Tutorial HERE

2289 2025-2027 Supplemental Budget CON Written

5998 K-12 Public Schools CON Written

5998 Higher Education CON Written

5998 Early Learning CON Written

5998 Employee Compensation CON Written

5998 Mental Health CON Written

5998 Human Services CON Written

5998 Natural Resources CON Written

5998 All Others CON Written

2306 Transportation CON Written

More Information

I am not going to offer lengthy reviews. I did that on the first one this year after reading through 500 pages of one of them. If you would like to review that summary it can be found here:

The conclusion is simple. Spending on woke adventures has been out of control for years. Our Republican legislators have been working against this but need the voice of the people behind them. Take advantage of this opportunity.

Vote today

