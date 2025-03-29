A simple summary of liberal goals and strategies

All Democrat plans can be condensed down to CONTROL

They want to control every aspect of your life and will not stop until they have achieved complete control.

This breaks down into 3 main categories

Where you live

How you live

How you get there

.

Each of these areas deserve a close look. I will expound on each of them separately. Beneath all 3 of these goals though, you will find DEI and climate change as common premise for the need to control. Often hidden and conflated with other issues to camouflage them.

The strategy to achieve these

First though is the strategy for achieving them.

The goal is to make you WANT them to control these areas of your life.

Initiatives in each area are launched which are always disruptive and lead to unrest.

Where you live -

Housing shortage

Urban sprawl

Homeless

How you live -

Health in all policies

Ecology

Discrimination

How you get there -

Traffic congestion

Walk, bike, transit

Zoning

.

As it’s ratcheted up, people want solutions.

It’s like an arsonist starting a fire, then claiming he has a great plan to put it out.

The worse it gets, the greater the outcry for solutions, no matter how damaging.

But who started the fire?

They are working hard to blame Republicans for all the woes we face, but Republicans have NEVER really had any say in the disasters Democrats created. Too often people believe the lie and accept the arsonists solutions to the problems they created. Don’t be one!

Don’t be deceived into debating the details of proposals. Go after the root goal:

CONTROL!

No one, no matter what party, likes to be told what to do and how to live their lives. It is basic human nature. Freedom is the foundation of our nation and there is one party that is working to strip us of it.