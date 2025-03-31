I’ll have Tuesday’s hearings out in a bit.

Wednesday is the cutoff for policy bills to be heard in committee.

A lot will focus on Budget now so make sure and read this primer.

The battle for our hard earned money is underway and as predicted, Democrats want all of it, but will settle for just one arm and one leg.

This is not a complicated issue. This applies to the state budget as well as county and city budgets.

Budgets simplified – What’s the issue?

I predicted this when the Federal Government poured $Trillions into governments at all levels. They have all been awash in this funding and spending like drunken sailors. (No offense sailors). The problem is they have expanded their budgets, made ongoing funding commitments, hired staff and made purchases that require ongoing funding to maintain as well. Don’t think for one minute they were not full aware this day would come when it was time to pay the piper. At issue is not a lack of funding. At issue is their stubbornness in letting go of what should have been temporary expenditures. Now in turn they will blame Republicans for trying to level this out. Grandma is going to die in the street. School and Police budgets will have to be cut.

OR

We can raise taxes to maintain these “essential services” which are anything but. Every one of them is bloated with climate change and DEI nonsense almost without exception. So much so that it is a fools game to even spend the many hours digging though them to discover and expose them.

Boils down to this.

If you don’t want to get robbed, you have to speak up or get steamrolled.

No elegant wordsmithing is necessary. No need to justify your position. In any opportunity to provide public comment simply say:

NO NEW TAXES!

As we move into the battle I will provide as many links as possible to register CON on all the proposals, but be warned, they have sly ways to avoid this public scrutiny and it may take direct emails to the committee members if you want your voice to be heard.

I will provide as much detail as possible, but I will not waste your time and mine providing detailed bill summaries for a lot of these.

JUST SAY NO!