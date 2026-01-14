This is a special message.

The rest of Thursdays bills will be out in the morning.

Substack offers very limited formatting options so I hope you can follow along OK

My regular write up uses highlighting to help with bill texts.

Quotes from the bill will be in italics, my comments in regular text

We have witnessed a continuing attack on the Office of Sheriff both here in Pierce County and at the state level. The goal in this instance is to subjugate as many or all of the Sheriffs offices under state control. Last year we has HB 1399 and SB 5364. This year we have SB 5974 and others.

SB 5974 is being heard in committee on Thursday, Jan. 15 so make sure and get your votes and comments in before 7:00 AM on Thursday.

Click on PRO or CON to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

.

5974 - State takeover of Sheriff’s Office - CON - WRITTEN

.

More Information

Here is the big one. This one is a direct assault on our locally elected Sheriffs.

First and foremost, overarching all the language, the office of Sheriff is created and defined by our state constitution. The office is not subject to legislative control. This is basic separation of powers. The legislature can no more legislate the actions of the Governor or the Courts. The Sheriff is an independent state constitutional office directly elected by the people. The Democrats HATE this and seek to destroy it. It is within the constitutional authority for an individual county to appoint their sheriff rather than elect him at the will of the people, but that does not infer the state legislature has power over the office. The actions proposed in this bill are a clear violation of our state constitution but there is extreme danger here as we all know how our state Supreme Court rules and would probably not overturn it.

In summary, here are the main points.

Broader explanations are below.

1. Subject the Sheriff to certification

2. Require background check

3. Candidates for Sheriff must pass in order to run

4. Sheriff can be removed without certification

5. County Executive chooses the Sheriff if ejected.

6. Prevent Sheriffs from recruiting posse’s

7. Also affects Police Chiefs

8. Sheriffs Association removed.

The specifics

1. Subject the Sheriff to certification

This bill seeks to impose requirements on the Office of Sheriff for certification by the criminal justice training commission. If at any time the certification is revoked, the Sheriff would be removed from office

In revising RCW 36.28.025 the authors add the requirement to earn and maintain certification from the criminal justice training commission. This would then place the Office of Sheriff at the whims of this unelected commission:

Sec. 9 1 (i) Within nine months of assuming office, unless otherwise extended by the criminal justice training commission, has obtained certification, thereafter maintains certification as required under chapter 43.101 RCW and the rules of the commission, and has never had their certification denied, revoked, or voluntarily surrendered, and not reinstated, by any other state

Sec. 13 (1)(a) As a condition of employment, election, or appointment to office, all peace officers and all corrections officers are required to obtain certification ((or exemption therefrom)) and maintain certification as required by this chapter and the rules of the commission.

A duly elected Sheriff, State Representative, Senator, Governor, etc. does not require certification by an unelected board or commission to run for or hold office. That is precisely what is being proposed here.

I think a bill needs to be filed to require all State Representatives and Senators to be qualified by a board in order to run or serve also. See how that works out.

2. Require background check

Sec. 9, 1, (j) Except as provided in subsection (4) of this section, prior to the election filing deadline, within 30 days after certification of the election, or at the time of appointment, if not yet certified, has met the background investigation requirements under RCW 43.101.095,

Sec. 9, 1, (j)(i) For any person filing for candidacy or elected to the office of sheriff, the Washington state patrol must conduct the background investigation and submit the completed background investigation to the criminal justice training commission for verification that it complies with the requirements of this section.

The current background investigations are intended for law enforcement personnel, not officers or candidates of political offices as the bill proposes. Here is what is currently included in RCW 43.101.095 for background investigation

(iii) Inquiry into whether the applicant has any past or present affiliations with extremist organizations, as defined by the commission;

(iv) A review of the applicant’s social media accounts;

So if the Sheriff, or a candidate for Sheriff is involved in a group that is deemed extremist (Think 2nd Amendment or Pro-Life) by the criminal justice training commission, they can be revoked or rejected.

If their social media account is deemed to have some objectionable content like claiming that there are only biological men and women, their certification can be denied or revoked.

3. Candidates for Sheriff must pass in order to run

The bill requires even a candidate for office to be subjected to a background check prior to running for office. Same conditions apply.

(i) For any person filing for candidacy or elected to the office of sheriff, the Washington state patrol must conduct the background investigation and submit the completed background investigation to the criminal justice training commission for verification that it complies with the requirements of this section no later than the election filing deadline

4. Sheriff can be removed without certification

If at any time a Sheriff does not maintain certification or if the criminal justice training commission feels they have cause they can revoke a Sheriffs certification and he is removed from office.

Sec. 11,(1) In addition to the causes for vacancy of elective office set forth in RCW 42.12.010, a vacancy in the office of sheriff is created if the incumbent does not maintain certification as required under chapter 43.101 RCW, is decertified under chapter 43.101 RCW, or if the other requirements of RCW 36.28.025 are determined to have not been met or to have not been complied with while in office

Sec. 12. Every elective office shall become vacant on the happening of any of the following events:

(9) Whenever an elected law enforcement official does not maintain certification as required under chapter 43.101 RCW, is decertified under chapter 43.101 RCW, or if the other requirements of RCW 36.28.025 are determined to have not been met or to have not been complied with while in office

5. County Executive chooses the Sheriff if ejected.

The county executive, in our case Ryan Mello, would get to pick the replacement.

If it is a nonpartisan elective office, the county executive or the county legislative authority of that county shall appoint a replacement to fill the office.

6. Prevent Sheriffs from recruiting posse’s

Current RCW 36.28.010 recognizes the power of the Sheriff to recruit the assistance of the public by simply stating:

“call to their aid such persons, or power of their county as they may deem necessary”

The bill revises RCW 36.28.010 - General Duties, by striking most of the definitions and inserting completely unrelated language on collaboration with other agencies which are then defined in RCW 10.93 Washington Mutual Aid Peace Officer Powers Act (Think anti ICE) This alone could effectively strip all independent authority of the Office of Sheriff and relegating it to the equivalent of a police department which IS definable by the state.

In practice this could encompass a lot of circumstances, but the one they are trying to head off would be for the sheriff to use this power to recruit people to help with ICE enforcement which they do spell out clearly in the preamble. There could be a big problem if a Sheriff or even a Police Chief for that matter needed public assistance immediately and could not do so because of all the regulatory burdens proposed.

7. Also affects Police Chiefs

While not equivalent to Sheriff are stripped of many of their powers. Notably in current RCW 35.23.161 they are given powers directly equivalent to a Sheriff in suppressing riots. This new bill strikes that.

8. Sheriffs Association removed.

The Washington association of sheriffs and police chiefs have been stripped of their role by striking RCW 35.21.334,(1)