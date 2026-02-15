They’re conscripting our kids

The students in the video will be our guests at the next club meeting.

The students in the video will be our guests at the next club meeting.

There have been many reports of these protests locally and Nationwide. Not just High School students, but very young middle school students as well. I have maintained that these are not organized at the top level by students, but rather school staff and teachers networking with outside forces. Someone needs to be held accountable.

I noticed these Franklin Pierce students on the Pierce County Sheriffs channel. Apparently Deputies needed to interact, but fortunately things did not escalate.

Not all peaceful

Warning - Graphic

Some Contrast

Like our brave students from Puyallup who chose not to follow the heard, these ones in Enumclaw show a sharp contrast to the rest of them.

On the other side, consider this clip from Enumclaw. It revels some of the mindset that has been allowed to fester. These kids parents must be very proud of them.

This is where that mindset leads to. Adults were assaulted by kids protesting at Issaquah middle school.

MSN - Mob of feral schoolgirls launch unprovoked hair-pulling attack on mother during anti-ICE walkout

Gateway Pundit - Washington Mother Brutally Attacked by High School Student Mob During Anti-ICE Walkout, Police Do Nothing to Stop it (VIDEO) |

Some are pushing back

I don’t hear any pushback from schools. They seem to be the main facilitator. This father who was also covered in my article and interviewed on Brandy Cruz has taken that to heart. He recently appeared before the White Center School board to demand accountability. He is threatening lawsuits and I hope more are as well. The taxpayers will end up paying, but we already are at a cost much higher than money.

Angry Father of middle school that let his kid protest

Reports have come in from all over the area including:

Spanaway

Tacoma

Gig Harbor

Franklin Pierce

Federal Way

Enumclaw

Seattle

Edmonds

Stanwood

Marysville

I also found that state Democrats have actually introduced a bill to excuse kids from school for protests. I wonder how that shoe will fit if they all turn MAGA on them!