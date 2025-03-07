HB 1399 is now on the House Floor Schedule

It could be voted on any time.

I have dispatched Alerts previously about HB 1399 and the larger effort to take over the Office of Sheriff statewide. Here are links to review so I don’t have to repeat here:

Takeover of the Sheriff's Office

http://www.25-256.com/Files/Alert1-24-25.pdf

Or on Substack

The plan to take over law enforcement

http://www.25-256.com/Files/Alert2-25-25.pdf

Or on Substack

I probably won’t be bringing a lot of these to you for a number of reasons but this one is very important. We could loose the ability to directly elect our county sheriff if this bill passes.

TAKE ACTION

Please reach out to your District Representatives and Senator and ask them to vote NO on this legislation. Click this link.

SEND A COMMENT TO YOUR LEGISLATOR

Those of us with Republican representation can probably count on their NO vote, but these messages are going out beyond the 25th District so if you have Democrat representation, DEFINITY let them know how you feel!

A simple message like:

Please do not strip me of my right to elect my county sheriff. Vote NO!

We elected our Sheriff, and we elected YOU! I do not want someone else deciding for me who our Sheriff will be. Vote NO!

If counties want appointed Sheriffs, that is their right. We elected ours. Please don’t take our rights from us. Vote NO!

There is more information at the links at the beginning of this message. You can also read the bill directly HERE