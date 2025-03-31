We have a very odd anomaly for tomorrow’s hearings.

I have never seen this before.

5 bills for public hearing.

Two of them have links to testify.

The other 3 do not????

Make sure and read the bill explanations for more.

Bills being heard Tuesday, April 1 st

Click on CON to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

.

SB 5804 Borrow $5 Billion for fish restoration CON Written

SB 5194 State Bonds CON Written

This is where it gets funny. Read below for more info

HB 1202 State Bonds CON Email

HB 1216 Capital Budget CON Email

SB 5195 Capital Budget CON Email

**** There is a last minute update on the last one, SB 5195 at the very bottom ****

.

MORE INFORMATION

.

SB 5804 Borrow $5 Billion for fish restoration CON Written

This bill would authorize $5 Billion in borrowing by general obligation bonds. This one pops up all kinds of red flags. First, it was just filed late Friday. This is after the cutoff for hearings before house of origin. Not sure what tactic they used for this. Second, this is a HUGE borrowing and spending commitment. Why the need to slip this in at the last minute and bypass the normal process and scrutiny? The preamble portends that it is in response to a federal court case on highway culverts. This all stems from the Bolt Decision back in 1974. A 2018 ruling then required the State to redesign and rebuild road culverts to allow salmon to swim upstream. The cases current status was difficult to find in the first place and is definitely not settled. This appears to be a means to entrench more recovery spending placing the cart before the horse. Much has already been squandered in the name of recovery in and outside of this case. Because of what I see as unethical tactics in moving this bill coupled with wasteful spending, I say NO!

SB 5194 State Bonds CON Written

This is the companion bill to HB 1202. The bill authorizes the state to issue $5 Billion in bond borrowing for 2025-27 budgets. The odd thing is this one DOES have a testify link. Take advantage of it and vote CON. Written comment can simply say NO NEW TAXES!

HB 1202 State Bonds CON Email

This is where it gets funny. There is no link to enter public testimony on this.

The bill authorizes the state to issue $5 Billion in bond borrowing for 2025-27 budgets. The odd thing about this one and some other is there is no mechanism for public testimony. The bill is on the House Capital committee schedule and is also scheduled for public hearing but I find no link to attend, comment or submit a position. This is being investigated but as of this writing I have no answers.

As noted in the primer I just sent out, this one will need a direct email to the committee members. Here they are in a list that you can just cut and paste into your email program.

lisa.callan@leg.wa.gov; lauren.davis@leg.wa.gov; Mary.Fosse@leg.wa.gov; Natasha.Hill@leg.wa.gov; mari.leavitt@leg.wa.gov; melanie.morgan@leg.wa.gov; Alicia.Rule@leg.wa.gov; Osman.Salahuddin@leg.wa.gov; Chris.Stearns@leg.wa.gov; steve.tharinger@leg.wa.gov; Peter.Abbarno@leg.wa.gov; Stephanie.Barnard@leg.wa.gov; mary.dye@leg.wa.gov; carolyn.eslick@leg.wa.gov; Stephanie.McClintock@leg.wa.gov; mike.steele@leg.wa.gov

Here is my message:

HB 1202

Dear Representatives,

HB 1202 is scheduled for a public hearing on Tuesday, April 1 before your Capital Budget Committee. I am puzzled why there is no means to testify on this legislation posted. Because of this I am resorting to contact you directly. I would like to make sure you understand clearly that I am adamantly opposed to any new spending AND BORROWING, which this bill represents. I ask for your no vote in the House Capital Budget Committee.

Urgently,

John Leslie

HB 1216 Capital Budget CON Email

Another spending bill with no link to testify. This one authorizes total spending of $9.1 billion, of which $4.9 billion borrowed through new general obligation bonds. It represents an increase of $27.2 million. Same as HB 1202, without a public testimony link, you will need to also message the committee members:

lisa.callan@leg.wa.gov; lauren.davis@leg.wa.gov; Mary.Fosse@leg.wa.gov; Natasha.Hill@leg.wa.gov; mari.leavitt@leg.wa.gov; melanie.morgan@leg.wa.gov; Alicia.Rule@leg.wa.gov; Osman.Salahuddin@leg.wa.gov; Chris.Stearns@leg.wa.gov; steve.tharinger@leg.wa.gov; Peter.Abbarno@leg.wa.gov; Stephanie.Barnard@leg.wa.gov; mary.dye@leg.wa.gov; carolyn.eslick@leg.wa.gov; Stephanie.McClintock@leg.wa.gov; mike.steele@leg.wa.gov

My message to them similar to previous:

HB 1216

Dear Representatives,

HB 1216 is scheduled for a public hearing on Tuesday, April 1 before your Capital Budget Committee. I am again puzzled why there is no means to testify on this legislation posted. Because of this I am resorting to contact you directly. I would like to make sure you understand clearly that I am adamantly opposed to any NEW SPENDING and borrowing, which this bill represents. I ask for your no vote in the House Capital Budget Committee.

Urgently,

John Leslie

SB 5195 Capital Budget CON Email

This is the companion bill to HB 1216. Once again, this one DOES NOT have a link to testify. It authorizes total spending of $9.1 billion, of which $4.9 billion borrowed through new general obligation bonds. It represents an increase of $27.2 million. This is on the Senate side so a different list to email to:

Here they are in a list that you can just cut and paste into your email program.

annette.cleveland@leg.wa.gov; steve.conway@leg.wa.gov; manka.dhingra@leg.wa.gov; noel.frame@leg.wa.gov; drew.hansen@leg.wa.gov; bob.hasegawa@leg.wa.gov; claudia.kauffman@leg.wa.gov; jamie.pedersen@leg.wa.gov; marcus.riccelli@leg.wa.gov; june.robinson@leg.wa.gov; rebecca.saldana@leg.wa.gov; derek.stanford@leg.wa.gov; yasmin.trudeau@leg.wa.gov; lisa.wellman@leg.wa.gov; claire.wilson@leg.wa.gov; matt.boehnke@leg.wa.gov; john.braun@leg.wa.gov; Perry.Dozier@leg.wa.gov; chris.gildon@leg.wa.gov; ron.muzzall@leg.wa.gov; mark.schoesler@leg.wa.gov; Nikki.Torres@leg.wa.gov; keith.wagoner@leg.wa.gov; judith.warnick@leg.wa.gov;

My message to them:

SB 5195

Dear Senators,

SB 5195 is scheduled for a public hearing on Tuesday, April 1 before your Ways and Means Committee. I am puzzled why there is no means to testify on this legislation posted. Because of this I am resorting to contact you directly. I would like to make sure you understand clearly that I am adamantly opposed to any NEW SPENDING and borrowing, which this bill represents. I ask for your no vote in the Ways and Means Committee.

Urgently,

John Leslie

**** Last minute update ****

I was just about to send when I got a reply from Senator Chris Gildons assistant directing me to THIS LINK

It does not appear to be published anywhere and I am still trying to determine how the public would access it.

You will find SB 5195 broken down into 5 separate links. For your convenience, I have them separated out here. Click on each one and you can sign in CON.

PSSB 5195: Housing, behavioral health, and human services.

PSSB 5195: Natural resources.

PSSB 5195: K-12 public schools.

PSSB 5195: Higher education.

PSSB 5195: All other.