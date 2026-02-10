This year I will be voting NO on the current school levy.

Ballots must be postmarked by today, Tuesday, Feb. 10th.

I am increasingly disappointed to say the least, with my district, Franklin Pierce, but it appears that almost all other districts are in the same condition.

In spite of the awakening that took place during the Covid shutdown, many schools remain focused on activism, social justice, and ideological advocacy. This has been exposed in a number of areas and continues to be a prominent issue.

If you missed my recent article on the student ICE protests in Puyallup, you may want to take a look at it HERE

It shows how Puyallup schools and others are conducting themselves. My question is not so much about the students who are young and impressionable, but rather about the schools and staff who are making the impression. They are conscripting our children into their political campaigns through networks that clearly are involving local and national organizations.

These thoughtless actions are exposing our children to dangers and the districts to liabilities leaving parents and taxpayers to clean up afterward.

I think most would like to offer great support to schools that will benefit all our children and the hopes for our future, but I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing indoctrination and the outright dangerous actions taking place.

I will be voting NO!