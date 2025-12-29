The Truth Page

The Truth Page

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Delmer Eldred's avatar
Delmer Eldred
3d

John, thank you for getting this event together. This is one of the most important issues that we will be facing this year.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Leslie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture