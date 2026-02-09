Sorry to load you down with two pressing issues but the chips fall where they may. Both of the alerts today will require ongoing effort to prevail, but a strong response today will be high value.

Being heard in committee @ 1:30 today!

Your response right now

Go to the bill page here Proposed Ordinance No. O2026-501 Click on the “Comment on Legislation” tab Add your comment (more detailed instructions below)

There are currently 495 entries so far. The vast majority against. You can read through them for ideas. If you prefer, just say I OPPOSE or something similar. Here are some bullet points to consider.

Funds are currently available

Spending priorities do not favor public safety

We are already paying more than enough

We already had a tax increase for homeless

Housing first spending is adding fuel to the fire causing more load on law enforcement

No guarantee’s on how the funds would be spent

Could go to city police rather than the county sheriff

Tacoma is already stealing deputies with higher funding.

Too many strings attached

State conditions which this council agrees to, will bring in immigration and DEI requirements.

Spending is currently wasteful and full of fraud. This will just add to it.

How we got here

This whole thing came upon us as a result of HB 2015 which passed last year. The bill grants counties the authority to levy the tax. I wrote about this at the time. It went through full committee hearings in each house. The intent of the bill was to destabilize Sheriffs Offices by injecting state mandates and controls tied to funding.

This is what the public thought about it then.

Of course, the Democrat majority can do as they like no matter public opinion, but there were Republicans that signed on. Since this is now upon us, I am going to name names. Voters have limited memory, but I have the records.

Here they are:

House Finance Committee 2-25-25

Rep. Chase, Rob [R]

House Floor vote – 3-11-25

Rep. Chase, Rob [R]

Senate Law & Justice Committee 4-1-25

Sen. Holy, Jeff [R]

Senate Ways & Means 4-7-25

Sen. Braun, John E. [R]

Senate Floor vote – 4-16-25

Sen. Braun, John E. [R]

Sen. Goehner, Keith [R]

Sen. Harris, Paul L. [R]

Sen. King, Curtis P. [R]

Sen. Holy, Jeff [R]

DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT!

Knowledge without action will have no impact

1. Give them a piece of your mind!

Follow the direction below.

Even if you just submit “DO NOT PASS” or “I OBJECT”

You will be able to see the comments of others on this page. They might give you some ideas on what to write.

2. Write the council members directly. Here are their email addresses

Dist Name Email

1 - Dave Morell - dave.morell@piercecountywa.gov

2 - Paul Herrera - paul.herrera@piercecountywa.gov

3 - Amy Cruver - amy.cruver@piercecountywa.gov

4 - Rosie Ayala - rosie.ayala@piercecountywa.gov

5 - Bryan Yambe - bryan.yambe@piercecountywa.gov

6 - Jani Hitchen - jani.hitchen@piercecountywa.gov

7 - Robyn Denson - robyn.denson@piercecountywa.gov

3. Attend the meetings.

This ordinance is on the agenda for the Feb. 9th meeting of the Committee of the Whole at 1:30PM. You can attend in person or via Zoom.

WHAT: Committee of the Whole

WHEN: Monday, Feb. 9th @ 1:30 PM

WHERE: 930 Tacoma Ave. S. Fifth Floor, Tacoma, WA

It will take sustained pressure on the Council to avert this disaster. Be prepared to take more action as it presents itself.

Please share this message with as many as you can.