Sales tax increase

The pierce county council will be taking up Proposed Ordinance No. O2026-501 which would authorize a 1/10% sales tax increase for public safety.

The authority to levy this tax was granted by the state last year under HB 2015 which I wrote about HERE.

It contains a number of restrictions including immigration, gender ideology and others. You can read more in Section 2 of the bill HERE

If enacted, the County Council would not be obligated to give the funds to the Pierce County Sheriff unless all the restrictions are met and then there still is no obligation. They will still collect the tax and can disburse it to city police instead if they so choose.

Public safety has always been the primary duty of any government but under the current majority which has had power since 2020, public safety has taken a back seat to the MILLONS that are squandered on Climate Change, Homeless, DEI and other woke spending priorities.

DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT!

1. Give them a piece of your mind!

Go to the bill page HERE

Follow the direction below.

Even if you just submit “DO NOT PASS” or “I OBJECT”

If you need help see my tutorial HERE

You will be able to see others comments on this page, might give you some ideas on what to write.

2. Attend the meetings.

This ordinance is on the agenda for the Feb. 9th meeting of the Committee of the Whole at 1:30PM. You can attend in person or via Zoom. See links below

WHAT: Committee of the Whole

WHEN: Monday, Feb. 9th @ 1:30 PM

WHERE: 930 Tacoma Ave. S. Fifth Floor, Tacoma, WA

*** Unfortunately, at the time of this writing the county web site has issues and the link to the meeting is not working. Should be back up soon.

Feb. 9th Meeting

Event Calendar

Home Page

Please share this message with as many as you can.