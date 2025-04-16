Pierce County

Resolution No. R2025-139

“A Resolution of the Pierce County Council Affirming Pierce County's Commitment to Public Safety, Equity, and Inclusive Access to County Services for Immigrants, Refugees and All Residents.”

Translation - Protect and Fund Illegal Aliens

This resolution seeks to establish as overall policy the protection of illegal aliens in Pierce County. First is the declaration that no Pierce County Funds may be used to” investigate, enforce, cooperate with” federal immigration efforts.

It also points to Washington States equally misguided efforts to protect illegal aliens from federal law enforcement under E2SSB 5497 or as its termed the “Keep Washington Working Act”.

For a sidebar, this bill was passed in 2019 on pretty much a party line vote but the House did see 3 defectors:

Wilcox (R-2)

Stokesbary (R-31)

Ybarra (R-13)

View the full Rollcall HERE

Federal Crime

The wording of Resolution No. R2025-139 as well as E2SSB 5497 both appear to violate federal law. Additionally, they would protect criminal aliens from Federal Prosecution.

Federal Law 8 U.S. Code § 1324 (a)(1)(A)(ii-iv) lays out the crime of concealing, harboring or shielding from detection any illegal alien.

Violations are subject to a range from 5 years up to 20 years in cases where the person causes serious bodily injury. They are all getting into pretty risky territory as there is now someone willing to prosecute these crimes.

Our Tax Dollars

If that weren’t enough, using the smokescreen of referring to anyone in Pierce County as “Residents” rather than Citizens they seek to protect tax payer funded entitlements for illegal aliens.

This is a bit old but I suspect the ratios are either the same or increased. I include because it is sourced from USA Today. No bastion of conservative thought:

Conclusions

Nationally these efforts to intentionally flood the country with illegal aliens with the express purpose of building a constituency base have been exposed and are collapsing. In Washington it seems we are doubling down. Our representatives were elected to represent citizens not residents and especially residents who are foreign nationals. Nothing would please me more than to see some of these stalwarts frog walked into federal custody in leg irons.

Who knows?

Some bullet points

Councilmembers were elected by citizens, not residents

They are elected to represent citizens, not residents

Intentionally shielding illegal aliens is a federal crime

If King County has a detainer on a criminal wanted there, it would be honored.

Detainers are for CRIMINALS. Not honoring them is CRIMINAL

The Ordinance gives illegal migrants rights that legal migrants might not enjoy.

Will citizens also be protected from federal detainers?

Citizens are endangered as federal agents now have to re-capture criminals in public settings rather than handed over while still in custody.

Revenue is a finite amount. Every dollar spent on an illegal alien is by necessity taken from a citizen.

The average citizen has no idea this action is being taken.

Take a moment to let your County Council know your thoughts

Please consider entering your comments on this legislation. Just a simple “I oppose this legislation” helps a lot. The bullet points above should be helpful too.

