Conservation District

The Pierce Conservation District is an organization of great concern. Taxpayer funded to the tune of multiple $Millions and asking for more, they are holding their yearly election for 1 board member on February 27th.

There is an odd wrinkle in the candidates as well as an explanation of what the heck the Conservation District is toward the end so at least skim it all.

We have fielded candidates for these positions in the past but have not been successful. This year we are basically choosing between bad or worse. Still worth your consideration.

Voting

The elections are a little odd as they are conducted by a private law office rather than the auditor. This is allowed by law. It is both mail in as well as in person.

Full information on voting can be found HERE

Here are the timelines.

Your Options

Mail in

If you voted last year, you should have received a ballot in the mail. If you don’t have one, the cutoff for ballot requests has passed, but I think they can accommodate you if you get ahold of them right away. Send a message to:

District Elections Supervisor

electionsofficer@piercecd.org

In person

You can vote in person on February 27th at 308 West Stewart Avenue in Puyallup starting at 4:00 PM no later than 8:00 PM on Election Day, February 27, 2026.

Candidates

This is where it gets a little funny. There are 4 candidates for the board member position. See them HERE

I did some research and the 3rd candidate, Patricia Villa seems reasonable. As I was studying the candidates biographies, I was considering the last one with no photo, Eric Watson, until this was brought to my attention:

Turns out Eric is a registered sex offender. His conviction dates back to 1993 but had another conviction in 2004 so even though he might fit in well with some of the bunch at the district, I think it might be prudent to pass on him.

Unrelated to the Conservation District, but on the topic of sex offenders, While researching I did find this useful tool for locating them on a map. You can put in your address and it reveals any of them in your area.

Sex Offender Registration Program Information | Puyallup, WA

OK, so what the heck is

the Conservation District?

Would you think it harsh if I called them an abomination? Read on and see if you agree.

They are conducting a poll right now as they are seeking more money from us. After reading, come back and take the poll. Make sure you answer the questions on Gender Identity and Racial Diversity.

https://survey.zohopublic.com/zs/YhzOkO

Currently, we all pay a yearly fee of $10.00 on each of our property tax bills for this. They were recently granted authority from the state to run this up to $25. Think they’ll max it out? Here’s their pitch.

Leadership

Currently the District is run by this woman, Dana Coggon (who I think prefers to be considered a man)

They have a pretty big staff running up a big overhead of salaries.

I did some digging and was able to find the salaries of most, but not all staff. The ones I did find total up to $2,105,405.00. This is without benefits which will increase this considerably. Here is a sample

Dana Coggon – Executive Director - $132,333

Melissa Buckingham - Program Director - $107,299

Lisa-Anne Kreissl - Assistant Director - $107,234

Rene’ Skaggs - Program Director - $101,385

Kristen McIvor - Program Director - $99,686

Heather Green - Habitat Program Director - $97,485

Paul Borne - Program Manager Gh Kpn - $85,683

Marylynn Krauszer - Shorelines Program Manager - $83,789

These are the rest of them:

I spent a long time trying to find financials on them and it has proven elusive, so I can’t pin down their yearly take, but it’s in the $millions.

Conservation?

Whenever you hear this term, your skepticism should immediately go up. The term has been abused by environmental extremists to camouflage their actual intent which is really preservation and more. Good article on this HERE

If they were just advancing a preservationist agenda, it would be bad enough, but climate change, radical environmental extremism, DEI and racial equity are at the core of their mission.

Going back just a few years to 2020, look who was in charge then. None other than Current Pierce County Executive Ryan Mello. He’s done pretty well for himself. He went from $122,164.00 as Conservation District Director to $229,815.54 as County Executive. Not bad for just a few short years.

Mello introduced locally, a global scheme that is also plaguing us at the state level with the Carbon Commitment Act (CCA) scam. He started this back then claiming it was the first in the nation starting right here in Puyallup. The whole thing is a grand shell game grifting millions.

Even Greenpeace has rejected it as a scam

Carbon offsets are a scam - Greenpeace International

Conclusions

I don’t have any suggestions on what to do to reign in this beast, but at least you know a little more about it so as the grift continues to grow, intrude and expand, you will be able to definitively say NO!

Don’t forget to take their poll and let them know what you think:

https://survey.zohopublic.com/zs/YhzOk

