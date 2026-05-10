pantheism /păn′thē-ĭz″əm/

noun

1. A doctrine identifying the Deity with the universe and its phenomena. 2. The doctrine that the universe, taken or conceived of as a whole, is God

Environmentalism, as we have been bombarded with, has its foundation in the religion of Pantheism. Popular in Eastern religions, it proposes god as the universe as a whole and everything in it is therefore god.

Why We Worship Trees

By elevating nature to deity, man is reduced to equivalence with grass, rocks or animals.

It might seem harmless. If someone wants to believe that, it is their right. But how does this play out? If you eat an animal, cut down a tree or dam a river, to the Pantheist, you are harming god. This has risen far above just a personal belief.

Looking back

In the 60’s and 70’s the issue was pollution and rightly so. There were many problems with pollution in our air and water and we have come a long way in addressing those. No one wants dirty air or water and major changes through the years have cleaned things up considerably. But that was just the start.

Climate Change

The issue of climate change is a whole article of its own, but it is inescapable that it has been monetized and normalized to the degree that everyone on earth is being affected. Not by climate change, but by the movement. Regardless of any validity, it has been co-opted by collectivist and authoritarian interests to achieve their goals as well.

Climate protest Earth Strike takes to the street for 2nd Friday

Legislation across the globe has centered on climate change with huge amounts of money involved which has entrenched the belief system even deeper. Not only are we legislating and taxing to fight the carbon boogey man, we are indoctrinating our kids to believe that mankind itself is destroying the planet.

It is a religion

I am not suggesting that every environmental activist recognizes the Pantheistic nature of their beliefs. Whether an unwitting participant or a loyal adherent, it is still the same.

The Earth Law Center proclaimed victory as four cities and two counties voted to support legal recognition of the rights of the Southern Resident Orcas. This included Gig Harbor, Des Moines, Port Townsend, Langley and Bainbridge. Also Jefferson County and San Juan County made similar proclamations.

Proclamation of Rights of Southern Resident Orcas — Earth Law Center

Not just animals, but nature itself, because it is seen as god, has inherent rights. The city of Everett by ballot measure adopted an initiative to give the Snohomish river legal rights as an entity with legal standing.

A River in Washington State Now Has Enforceable Legal Rights - Inside Climate News

Pantheism has revealed itself at the Pierce County Charter Review as well. Two recently filed Amendment proposals, P-14 and P-15 filed by Rachel Kurtz-McAlaine on behalf of Standing for Washington and now sponsored by two Commissioners seeks to establish legal standings for nature. The wording is deceptively innocuous, but a quick look at the organization “Standing for Washington” reveals the true intent.

This should raise alarm bells even for those who have been deceived into thinking they are working to save the planet. If nature has equal legal standing to man, then you are no better than a rock or a blade of grass. To the Pantheist, this is a truth and driving force.

It is ironic that the same people who would propose such ridiculous propositions are the first to demand that Christians provide proof to validate their beliefs (there is tons of proof) but they would really find themselves embarrassed attempting to provide evidence to support their belief.

Beware

This is not a new proposition. Satan told Eve that she could be like God. The rocks and trees are not God and neither are you or I.

“For God knows that in the day you eat of it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God”

Gen. 3:5

More on Pantheism here:

https://answersingenesis.org/world-religions/new-age-movement-pantheism-monism/