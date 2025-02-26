There are only two bills to vote on for tomorrow.

There is a lot coming though so hold on.

The first one we have seen before. HB 2015 is the Trojan Horse bill to increase taxes for watered down law enforcement but requires protections for illegal aliens. We did well on the first vote but the Democrats ignored us and now it is being heard in the House Appropriations committee. Please get your vote in on both of these, then read about what’s coming next.

Bills being heard Thursday, Feb. 27th

Click on CON to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind.

The first one we have seen before. HB 2015 is the Trojan Horse bill to increase taxes for watered down law enforcement but requires protections for illegal aliens. We did well on the first vote but the Democrats ignored us and now it is being heard in the House Appropriations committee. Please get your vote in on both of these, then read about what’s coming next.

HB 2015 Tax measure protecting illegal aliens CON Written

HB 1491 State forced density in transit areas CON Written

.

WHAT COMES NEXT?

A giant sucking sound as we are relieved of our hard earned money along with insulting and damaging policy laws.

Tomorrow

Even though only 4 bills are currently scheduled for public hearing tomorrow, the Senate Ways and Means (Money) will be voting on 60 bills Now think about this for a minute. 60 bills in a long 8 hour day would only allocate 8 minutes to consider each bill. Roberts Rules of Order procedures will take up at least half of that. Do you honestly think this volume of bills will be given careful consideration? This will be a procedural rubber stamping production line moving along Billions of our hard earned money.

Aside from messaging each member of the committee individually, there is no online system to message them like we have during public hearings. If you feel like taking this step, here they are:

The next phases will be floor votes on bills that clear committee. I will be bringing you the results of all the bills we have been tracking as they progress.

Permanent Public Record

Consider that each step of these actions become a permanent part of the public record, including all the votes and testimonies the citizens have put forward. Come election time, these votes need to be resurrected and elected officials held accountable for their part.

Watch for more to come!