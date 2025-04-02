Non-citizens in Law Enforcement?

Senate bill 5068 which was voted unanimously out of the Senate on February 2nd is now facing a lot of pushback. The bill would allow non-citizens to work in law enforcement. This bill was on my Alert List and even though EVERY senator voted for it, public response, including YOUR votes were overwhelmingly against it.

It seems the Senators were swayed by the Washington Association of Sheriffs & Police Chiefs (WASPC) who lobbied for it. I have been tracking all the legislation and too often find this organization on the wrong side of law enforcement issues which makes no sense to me but the facts speak for themselves.

This one has grown legs and our Pierce County Sheriff, Keith Swank has staked out a position which has attracted a lot of attention. The first I noticed the mainstream media looking at it was a KIRO news report with Keith in it.

A number of others have now reported on this issue and Keiths position on it such as:

Jason Rantz 770 AM, Nisqually Valley News, American Tribune and many others including this interview with Conservative Ladies of Washington host Julie Barrett

But what I found most notable is that it has caught national news attention with this Breitbart News article:

What you can do

I rarely ask for you to message your legislators as we are blessed to have all Republican representation in the 25th but in this case, you may want to let them know you are opposed to this legislation. Click on this link to send them a message