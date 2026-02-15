The battle over the proposed sales tax increase rages on and we have another opportunity to make our voices heard. The Committee meeting on the tax has been continued to this Wednesday, Feb. 18th at 9:30 AM

I wrote on this previously which you can review Click Here

We are up to 640 comments submitted on the ordinance and the vast majority are against.

Add your voice!

If you have not done so, please add your name and even just a short “I oppose this tax” to the list. It will help!

1. Click here to go to the bill page

2. Click on “Comment on Legislation” and follow the steps.

3. Click here for a tutorial if needed

If you can make it in person

Date: February 18, 2026

Time: 9:30 AM

Location: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room 1045, Tacoma, WA 98402

Directions HERE

Zoom: https://piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/93700653122

More information

There is more on last Monday’s hearing below, but first I want to offer this interview of our recent guest speaker and outspoken law enforcement advocate, Ann Jolie with Pastor Cummins at Experience Church. She hits all the high points. Click here

Pastor Cummins and Ann Jolie – YouTube

A look at the hearing

Some key takeaways

*** The meeting was quite long, but I have bookmarked the spots of interest. Just click on the time markers to go directly to that spot.

Sheriff Swank - 50:15

You need to know that our sheriff, Keith Swank came out in favor of this.

I am not faulting him. I feel he is backed into a corner and has no choice, but I remain strongly opposed to this tax. He cannot force the county to fund Law Enforcement,

but we can!

Staff Reports

The hearing started with staff reports which were of course trying to make the case for the tax, but I took a lot more from it.

19.39 Julie DeMuth – Director of Finance

1. Justice system = 76% of the budget currently equaling $730 Million

· This is not new. The Justice System (Law Enforcement, Courts, Jails, Programs, Etc.) has always taken about the same percentage.

2. All paid from the general fund.

· Council has complete discretion of the general fund. This requires priorities in budgeting. LE has not been given priority.

3. $34 Million shortfall predicted in the general fund by 2028

· This is total budget. Not law enforcement alone. The new tax is projected to produce $27 Million / year. Will this be filling in other budget shortfalls?

4. Would represent $5.5 Million cut to law enforcement.

· I recall $8 Million spent just on homeless navigation.

5. Loss of 37 deputies

· In light of the previous conclusions, this sounds like outright blackmail.

6. Must be acted on by March 3

· The projected deficit has been known for a long time. A budget was passed without addressing it. Now we have a couple weeks to either institute a new tax or the Sheriff’s office will collapse. If this is not intentional, then it is incompetence, neither of which is acceptable.

All of our Republican Councilmembers asked some very probing questions.

Paul Hererra 1:14:40

Dave Morell 1:20:32

Amy Cruver 1:46:26

The public had something to say

While the pleas of all the agency heads for this tax were rooted in real needs, the public had a few things to say to the council. You will hear the issue of spending priorities brought up many times. You will also notice those in favor are potentially going to get our tax $$$.

Public comments 2:13:31

They knew this was coming

The worst part of all this is they knew when they passed the budget that this was already in the works and could spend as they like and count on the new tax to fill in the difference. This has put everyone in the justice system including sheriff Keith Swank, in the crossfire.

This is not a revenue problem

The council majority has prioritized many other things and short sheeted public safety. “Affordable housing” to name just one. This one alone has sucked more than enough to make our law enforcement the best in the country instead of the worst and they are still gunning for more. This note in the recent Housing Action Strategy attached to Resolution R2022-162s identifies a YEARLY funding deficit for Government Housing of $624 Million every year in addition to the millions already being diverted there.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. Climate change, transit, DEI and more are all spread throughout county spending priorities.

Take some positive action as well

Our 3 Republican Councilmembers are under huge pressure to pass this tax. Write to them and let them know you support them, ask them to stay strong and do not cave in to the pressure.

Dist - Name - Email

1 - Dave Morell - dave.morell@piercecountywa.gov

2 - Paul Herrera - paul.herrera@piercecountywa.gov

3 - Amy Cruver - amy.cruver@piercecountywa.gov

You can write to the 4 Democrat Councilmembers and ask them politely to revise their priorities, fully fund our law enforcement and do so without taxing us again for what we have already paid for.

Dist - Name - Email

4 - Rosie Ayala - rosie.ayala@piercecountywa.gov

5 - Bryan Yambe - bryan.yambe@piercecountywa.gov

6 - Jani Hitchen - jani.hitchen@piercecountywa.gov

7 - Robyn Denson - robyn.denson@piercecountywa.gov