With honor and gratitude

﻿for those who gave the greatest sacrifice

EVENTS

Graveside Flag Placement - May 22nd

Memorial Day Event - May 24th

Memorial Day Remembrance - May 25th

More Events

Memorial Day Events and Observances

The City of Milton honors fallen service members with a community Memorial Day event, from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, May 25, 2026, at the Milton Fire Station—1000 Laurel Street, Milton, WA 98354. The event is held rain or shine.

City of Roy Memorial Day Ceremony: Monday, May 25, at 1 p.m. at the Roy Cemetery, 211 288th Street South, Roy, WA 98580. A community observance honoring Roy’s fallen service members.

Town of Eatonville Memorial Day Events: Members of the community and volunteers will gather at the Eatonville Cemetery (209 Fir Ave N, Eatonville, WA 98328) on Saturday, May 24, at 9 a.m. to decorate the gravesites. On Monday, May 25, at 11 a.m. at the Eatonville Cemetery, the American Legion Mt. Tacoma Post and Unit #148 will host the annual Memorial Day Observance, followed by post-event activities until 5 p.m.

Fir Lane Memorial Service, Spanaway: Volunteer veteran groups, scouts, and local families will convene at the Fir Lane Memorial Park & Funeral Home (924 East 176th Street, Spanaway, WA 98387) on Saturday, May 23, at 10 a.m. to adorn veteran graves with crosses and flags. Anyone wishing to help is welcome, and tools and light refreshments will be available.

On Sunday, May 24, at 1 p.m., Fir Lane Memorial Park will hold its 57th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony. The event features local guest speakers, an Honor Guard presentation, rifle volleys, and a wreath-laying ceremony in tribute to fallen service members. Following the ceremony, attendees are invited to stay for light refreshments and community time.

Across Pierce County

Memorial Day at Washington Soldiers Home (WDVA) — Monday, May 25, at 3 p.m. in Orting, 1301 Orting Kapowsin Hwy E, Orting, WA 98360. The Washington Department of Veterans Affairs hosts its annual ceremony on the grounds of one of our state’s most historic veterans’ campuses.

Joint Services Memorial Day Ceremony — Monday, May 25, 2:00 PM, Mountain View Memorial Park, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood. Hosted by Mountain View Memorial Park and the Pierce County Veterans Advisory Council, this is the county’s largest joint-services observance, featuring a keynote address, presentation of colors, and a wreath-laying ceremony.

Tahoma National Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony — Monday, May 25, 1:00 PM, 18600 SE 240th St., Kent. A regional VA national cemetery observance that many South Sound families attend.

Additional Washington State Observances

The Washington Department of Veterans Affairs has compiled a full list of Memorial Day events statewide. A few highlights:

Capitol Campus Memorial Day Event — Olympia, 10:30 AM

State Veterans Cemetery Observance — Medical Lake, 11:00 AM

Washington Veterans Home Ceremony — Port Orchard, 10:00 AM

Olympia Thunder Run — Olympia, 10:30 AM

Fort Lawton Memorial Day Ceremony — Seattle, 12:00 PM

The full WDVA list is available here.