Before I share some of the details of what I know about the ICE protests that have been taking place at our local High Schools, I want to point out that this is NOT generic, grassroots or spontaneous. There are multiple protests at different high schools and even middle schools. What next, elementary schools? These are definitely coordinated. When I see preprinted signs, I see outside influence.

I got a message this morning that there was a student protest going on downtown Puyallup but wasn’t able to get a lot of details. I was later connected to a student who was part of a counter protest. He gave me a lot more information. He also sent me some video clips which I correlated into one.

ICE protests at local High Schools

I was very proud of this young man as I will describe him. Kids, students, youth, young men and women. Depends on how mature they are. He described the anger they experienced when they let it be known they did not agree. Some of the protesters spit at them, threw some apple sauce, but also threw rocks and bottles denting one of their cars. At that point Puyallup PD became involved. They told the group for their own safety, they should disperse and that they would be investigating. We shall see. I was also told there were retaliations forming against them on social media including trying to physically locate them. Pretty serious.

Spontaneous?

We are all too familiar with the Minnesota protests, and there is coordination there for sure. There is a network of activist and nonprofits (we pay for it) groups that are coordinating and organizing the protest and riots there. This one has a list of networked groups and a good video exposé by James Okeefe and a couple more writeups HERE and HERE

Is this happening here in our neighborhoods?

The answer is pretty clear. We have of course seen the antifa style networks active in Seattle, but this is making its way into our local schools and should be a big concern.

I first got a message from a friend sharing a permission slip that was sent home with a niece from Ford Middle school. No details, no mention of who, what and why.

This is very telling as it implicates school administration in the coordination and planning of this event. What about security? What are they subjecting our kids to?

He was pretty upset and drove by the school. He did get a couple of pictures but it appears this one did not amount to a lot. Just a handful of kids.

He also told me another niece at Franklin Pierce knew of one planned there the same day but didn’t have a lot of information on that one.

Other Local Schools

The young man from the Puyallup protest told me of similar events at Rogers HS but did not have any details. I am sure there is probably no school left untouched.

This all reveals a larger conspiracy to conscript our kids as pawns in a political strategy. I certainly hope some of these can be uncovered as this is bordering on criminal.

We are seeing reports from other schools in the Puget Sound area.

Brandy Cruz has ran a couple pieces on families in Auburn and Burien who have experienced the same thing.

Like this mom who’s daughter was at a protest in Auburn.

Mom yanks daughter out of public school over anti-ICE protest

Or this dad who’s son was at a Middle School in Burien.

Washington dad pulls son from school over ICE protest

Conclusions