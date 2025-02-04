Legislative Alert - Updates
Corrections and additions due to state website down
Sorry for the errors and omissions in todays listings.
The state website went down and I was unable to complete.
These ones did not have active links. Descriptions are in the previous posts:
HB 1592 State funding for public defenders PRO Written
SB 5414 Social Equity in state audits CON Written
Here are some late entries I was able to get completed.
These ones did not get reviewed in time. I don’t have summaries to offer for them but I think you’ll recognize the problems or the pluses
HB 1032 Lower school levies to 50% approval CON Written
HB 4201 Amend constitution raise school bonds CON Written
SB 5510 Remove tax limit for Conservation Dist. CON Written
And one good one
HB 1457 Electronic monitor sex offenders PRO Written
