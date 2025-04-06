We are drawing close to the end.

HB 2068 Ban Menthol Cigarettes CON Written

Similar to HB 1203, SB 5183 and HB 1534 which all died in committee, this bill seeks to ban any flavored tobacco or nicotine products. Violations are considered violations of the consumer protection act with fines reaching as high as $125,000 per RCW 19.86.140. Oddly, pipe tobacco is excused as well as a hat tip to the tribes to continue. Not that the state has any authority there. The tribes will probably be thrilled with this law as they will have a monopoly and booming black market. While there is no rational defense for these and other harmful products, for some reason tobacco and nicotine products get special attention. Heroin, OK, Marijuana, OK, but don’t dare think about tobacco. Very hypocritical and an unfair projection of laws to protect us from ourselves.

HB 2038 Social Media Tax CON Written

This bill would impose a .4% tax on all social media platforms. There is an exemption for non-profits so their favorite money channels will not be affected. This is expected to raise $45,000,000 over the next 6 years.

This is on the GROSS income and not profit so many of the voices we hear and benefit from who are not registered as non-profits will be hit. Some may sustain their platform from advertising or other means to avoid hitting us all up and may not turn a profit. Perhaps even a loss. No matter this tax on GROSS income will get them. Very punitive and a suppression of free speech.