Bills being heard Saturday, April 5 th

MORE INFORMATION

SB 5278 Juvenile detention overcrowding PRO Written Rollcall

*** Democrat revisions took some power out of this one but still offers value. Stay PRO

Good bill to address overcrowding in juvenile detention facilities. It would make provisions for overcrowding where juveniles that commit assaults on staff would be moved to adult prison. Also provisions for moving to adult prison for possession of drugs or contraband and involvement in riots. Juveniles who do not pose risks would be transferred to non-secure locations. Also provisions for juveniles who turn 18 in custody to voluntarily move to adult prison.

HB 1912 Climate Commitment Act farm fuels PRO Written Rollcall

*** Note *** bill was destroyed by democrats. No reimbursements. Just a regulatory boondoggle for sellers to register to sell exempt fuel with fines. No accounting for past fuel purchases. Better than nothing but barely. The farmers still get ripped off!!! 4 Republicans did vote against it.

My original summary

This bill would create a mechanism for farmers to be reimbursed for the costs they have and will pay for fuel that is going to the Climate Commitment Act (CCA). The CCA had promised that farmers would not have to pay the costs but has not honored that promise. This bill fixes that.

HB 1715 Audit state energy standards PRO Written Rollcall

*** Note *** Another Democrat ruined bill. Amendment strips most of the power out. Still worth supporting but is pretty meaningless at this point.

My original summary:

This is an AWESOME bill. If it passes, it calls for an audit of the state energy performance standards and to define the costs to local governments. It’s too bad it doesn’t include an audit of the costs to the private sector like you and I, but this is a great start.

HB 1102 Supporting veterans PRO Written Rollcall

****Note*** This one has been a roller coaster! At first I was in support. The original bill did not cost much and provided for liaison officers to help vets navigate federal benefits. Then some bright bulb decided to create a totally unnecessary and uncalled for local property tax provision which could have cost millions so I was prepared to come out swinging against it. Now I see they dropped that provision. So now I am back to supporting it. As long as they don’t pull another stunt like that!

My original summary:

Expands the veterans service officer program started in 2019 which assists veterans in the identification of and filing of claims for federal benefits. The federal bureaucracy can be very difficult to navigate and our veterans deserve this help.