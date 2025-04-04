I know it’s a LOT.

Thanks for hanging in there.

There are a few GOOD ones coming next

Bills being heard Saturday, April 5 th (part 2)

Click on CON to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

Click on Roll call to see how your rep voted

MORE INFORMATION

SB 5576 Short term rental tax CON Written Rollcall

***Note*** The bill was revised down to 4% and the language on the expenditures are refined to “affordable housing”. More direct terms allocating to homeless, temporary shelters, etc. was removed but the affordable housing term still encompasses this spending.

This bill creates a 6% tax on short term rentals. A “essential affordable housing local assistance account” is created and to receive the fund which are directed to fund “homeless housing assistance, temporary shelters, and other related services,” The term “short-term rental platform” is used to target 3rd parties like Air B&B but taxes will apply to others as well.

SB 5077 Expand automatic voter registration CON Written Rollcall

***Note*** Party line vote in the Senate.

A huge expansion in an already abusive automatic voter registration scheme that has lead to voter integrity issues at multiple levels. Currently there are a few state agencies like Drivers Licensing tasked with automatically registering someone to vote who is introduced to their roles for completely unrelated reasons. This bill would expand this greatly and allow for continued unrestrained expansion at the governor whim. State health plans and Department of Corrections (jails and prisons) among them.

SB 5284 Force packaging Mfg. to fund new program CON Written Rollcall

***Note*** All Republicans were joined by 3 Democrats in opposing this bill.

This bill will force producers of paper products and packaging to fund a program for elimination of their products and recycling.

* The stated motivation for this legislation is failure to meet recycling goals.

* Placing culpability for these failures on producers of paper products and packaging is an arrogant conclusion.

* Reasons for failures in recycling goals are demonstrably broad and often inward of the goal itself.

* This will drive up costs on consumers even more that the current plastic bag bans and other similar efforts have already done.

* The bill recognizes the cost impacts to consumers by exempting a number of items like infant formula, drug and medical packaging.

* Forcing a business to participate and fund the elimination of the products it sells.

* Bureaucracy and regulation are greatly increase by the forced creation of multiple producer organizations, each bringing cost burdens to the producers coupled with an undefined “coordinating body” as well as an 19 member advisory council all creating full time positions requiring funding to be absorbed by the producers and inevitably passed on to consumers.

* The volume of regulation included is staggering and should be expected to grow along with associated costs.

* This newly created avenue can clearly be leveraged farther in the future to place even broader requirements and burdens on producers and by implication, consumers.

HB 1409 Accelerate Emission Standards CON Written Rollcall

This is all part of the giant scam called the Climate Commitment Act (CCA). This bill revolves around associated law called the Clean Fuels Program (CFP) which sets a declining limit over time for the amount of carbon that can be attributed to gas and diesel. If the refiners, producers and importers cannot meet the standard, no problem, just pay some money through the carbon credit auctions. This doesn’t do a thing for the climate change boogey man, but it sure pumps a lot of money into the climate hysteria programs and their buddies. This bill would revise the CFP by moving the emission standard requirements up from 2038 to 2034 and also ratcheting up the permissible carbon limits. Guess who pays for all this? You know. This impacts low income the worst. So much for equity.

HB 1975 Climate Commitment Act revisions CON Written Rollcall

The Climate Commitment Act has cost us all dearly and is a complicated beast which has a capitalistic aspect to it. The emissions allowance auction. By nature, an auction is volatile and subject to market forces. In typical Democrat fashion, they propose to set a floor so prices wont go too low. They are already fleecing us for Billions, but I guess that isn’t good enough. There are also provisions related to the compacts we have entered into with California and Quebec. If the public really understood this the initiative would have passed. I say let market forces prevail.

SB 5023 Domestic help under full Empl. standards CON Written Rollcall

***Note***Bill was worsened with language to seek L&I coverage for illegal aliens.

This bill is meant to address the growing use of illegal aliens as in home help and other areas. It is very lengthy compared to other measures and is redundant in many ways to current law for full time employees. The length and breadth of this measure indicates special interest involvement and in no way benefits those who depend on this form of help. It can intrude into customary relationships and invite abuse with its many definitions and remedies.

* The intimate nature of home care specifically makes it variable in all circumstances. The lengthy and rigid structure of this bill robs from that critical nature.

* This bill appears to be in league with intrusions of the SEIU into familiar and personal relationships.

* Regular, full time employment is already sufficiently defined and regulated under existing law.

* This bill is directed at foreign individuals who are flooding the nation.

* This is illustrated by the numerous clauses to communicate in languages other than English which is unique in the this bill.

* Many are here as illegal aliens and are operating without documentation or falsified documentation. This bill has no mechanism to distinguish the underlying eligibility of these persons which should not only disqualify them from protections but also subject them and anyone who would knowingly employ them to prosecution.

* The dividing line between “casual labor” and “Employee” is very flawed. The attempt to exclude baby sitting and other similar practices by nature cannot sufficiently address these practices which have been an accepted part of society long before the influx of foreign workers.

* The point defined at 15 hrs per week illustrates the objection and is confined to family members only. A friend or acquaintance who was helping out and exceeded this limit by one hour could pursue extensive damages if all the aspects in this bill were employed.

* Precluding non-disclosure agreements would allow someone who is allowed into a home to share personal and private information they might attain and could even be dangerous.

SB 5148 Force compliance with GMA CON Written Rollcall

*** Note *** Senator Wagoner of the 39th Dist. was the only Republican to vote NAY. All other senators voted with the Democrats.

As typical, because of the broad encroachment these regulations represent, this bill is comparatively lengthy and includes a lot of language which reflects an unfettered overreach of state authority over local government.

This bill seeks to further entrench, expand and enforce the Growth Management Act. Specifically the housing element (where you are allowed to live). Enforcement is reinforced by withholding funding for noncompliant counties and cities. It outlines areas of noncompliance in a new section. These penalties will be created by the Dept. of Commerce rather than lawmakers.

* Failure to adequately include sufficient provision for Emergency shelters, transitional housing, emergency housing, and permanent supportive housing requirements

* Failure to including parking requirements that would by existing and other proposed legislation drastically reduce parking requirements in the name of climate change.

* Local government’s cannot predict who will build in their jurisdictions and are expected to fund the subsidies for low income housing which does not occur without them.

Funding will be withheld from any city or county that dares to set local laws that depart in any way from the GMA.

SB 5319 Increase mining permit fees CON Written Rollcall

*** Note *** All Republicans and one Democrat voted against this.

Mining operations are required to pay a permit fee to reclaim the land they mined. Seems odd to pay the government to do this but its current law. This bill will raise the cost for a permit to $4,500 and even public works (say county road projects) would go from $0 to $2,500. Mining is critical to everyone, including rainbow elites. No one lives without it. Provisions like this will raise prices and drive mining out of Washington, which is ultimately what they would like. Reality is every road we drive on uses mined gravel. Every building we occupy uses mined materials. Almost every product we enjoy uses mined materials. If we have to import mined materials it weakens us as a state and as a nation.