On the home stretch.

They are holding hearings tomorrow and there are a LOT

Trying to jam everything in before the cutoff.

There are actually some tepid PRO bills which will come last

Bills being heard Saturday, April 5 th (part 1)

Click on CON to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

Click on Rollcall to see how your rep voted

.

HB 2015 Tax measure protecting illegal aliens CON Written Rollcall

SB 5613 State control of local land use CON Written Rollcall

HB 1390 Release sex offenders into community CON Written Rollcall

SB 5296 Reduce juvenile sentences CON Written Rollcall

HB 1218 State competency responsibilities CON Written Rollcall

HB 1503 Digital Equity CON Written Rollcall

SB 5360 Makes air and water violations felonies CON Written Rollcall

HB 1462 Ban Refrigerants CON Written Rollcall

.

MORE INFORMATION

.

HB 2015 Tax measure protecting illegal aliens CON Written Rollcall

This bill is a trojan horse masquerading as a bill to support law enforcement. It creates a new .1% sales tax but it comes with a bunch of strings. Most notably the requirements of RCW 43.17.425 which forbids cooperation with federal immigration efforts.

Similar restrictions tying funding to compliance with:

RCW 10.93.160 - Immigration and citizenship status—Law enforcement agency restrictions.

Other requirements imposed on local law enforcement would include:

· Must have a firearm confiscation policy in place.

· Must hire only officers living in the community.

· Grants will be awarded to prioritize applicants based on “community policing”, “trauma informed” policies and training, environmental hazard mitigations and community outreach and assistance programs.

It also provides direct funding for tribal police.

SB 5613 State control of local land use CON Written Rollcall

***Note*** Amendments have watered this down a little but it still stinks.

This bill tasks the Department of Commerce with creating “clear and objective regulation” for land use as a model for local government. Model is a sly way of moving to forced compliance which included amendments in this bill moves very close to by injecting revised language into existing grant regulation and Growth Management Act hearings board regulations. This could allow for withholding of funds and negative hearings board decisions. Here is how the bill defines “clear and objective regulation”

“In determining whether a development regulation is clear and objective the regulation must be interpreted in a manner that does not inhibit or prohibit either development of middle housing or accessory dwelling or achievement of minimum density requirements under this chapter”

Overall, this is part of GMA efforts to stack and pack development in all corners of the state. If you like apartment living and walking. This bills for you.

HB 1390 Release sex offenders into community CON Written Rollcall

*** Note *** Final passage had all Republicans along with 3 Democrats voted against it.

This outrageous bill would allow sex offenders into the community that are not now eligible by removing the exclusion from the Community protection program in current RCW 71.09.020 and RCW 71.09.060

* This bill is designed to benefit sex offenders

* It does not benefit the public.

* It endangers the public.

SB 5296 Reduce juvenile sentences CON Written Rollcall

***Note*** Some Republican amendments have helped but not sufficiently to support.

More sentence reductions for juveniles. Places a number of restrictions and criteria on a judge before a juvenile can be sentenced to confinement including consideration of things like emotional health, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression. Also includes a number of specific downgrades in sentencing. It also removes the requirement that a youth must serve at least 10 percent of their sentence or at a minimum 30 days at a secured institution.

HB 1218 State competency responsibilities CON Written Rollcall

This bill seems to be an attempt to move state responsibility for mental health specifically the criminally insane through a number of competency regulation revisions. The stated goal is to reduce the number of competency hearings being referred to the state.

The bill establishes what is called a “growth cap program” which sets a limit on how many referrals a county can make for competency treatment. When this limit is exceeded, Counties will be levied a fine on an increasing scale for every referral over the “baseline”. The net effect will be to transfer costs and responsibilities from the state to counties. Someone from King county might be taken into custody in Pierce County and the resulting burden of their mental issues will fall on the county. The net result will likely be more cases dismissed. Mental health issues not being addressed and increased danger to the community.

Some reference for the state we are in:

The continuous increase in mental health issues should be no surprise. Our drug epidemic is creating an ongoing flood of mentally damaged people. Many permanently becoming lifetime wards of the state. Our state mental health facilities at Western State lost $53 Million in Federal funding along with their federal certification in 2018 and recently being fined $100 Million in 2023 for not providing adequate services. Jay Inslee as the head administrator presided over these failings.

HB 1503 Digital Equity CON Written Rollcall

*** Note *** 3 Republicans voted with Democrats to advance this bill.

Increases eligibility for subsidies from 80% of area median income to 200% of federal poverty level. Broadens definitions of eligible organizations to include non-profits which are too often a portal for leftist grants promoting leftist ideals. Authorities existing and extended by this bill to the Office of Equity. This office should be eliminated so extending power and authority to it in any circumstance is objectionable.

SB 5360 Makes air and water violations felonies CON Written Rollcall

*There were attempts by Republicans to amend this bill. Senator Fortunato managed to get some concessions for silt from construction but no other attempts were successful.

This bill increases to felony level a number of violations of the clean air and clean water acts of Washington. It also revises definitions to more broadly implicate people in violations. It is very dangerous legislation with potential impacts to almost anyone.

* I believe it is well known that ignorance of the law is not a defense but no human being can possibly comprehend the breadth of law that is in force and being contemplated.

* Even as lawmakers fluent in state law, I can guarantee you do not know in detail the full breadth of law and regulation you yourself are subject to. This is demonstrated by the need for your aids to not only perform tasks but to research and understand existing law.

* By adding the language of defining “knows” and “knowingly” to include “facts exist which facts are described by a statute” the implication is that everyone should know law in detail and would be knowingly committing an offense.

* Clean air and clean water act regulations have far reaching and in many cases subjective language that could implicate anyone.

* Zealous regulators can use these opportunities to prosecute in an obscene way.

* The proposed levels of felony violations have direct equivalents of “Child Molestation 3 (RCW 9A.44.089”, Incest 2 (RCW 9A.64.020(2)) and Sexual Misconduct with a Minor (RCW 9A.44.093)

HB 1462 Ban Refrigerants CON Written Rollcall

This bill would ban the importation of refrigerants used in products commonly in use today such as refrigerators, air conditioners and heat pumps. It also moves to replace all state owned equipment to newer versions. The ban would force the replacement of existing private equipment when repair was needed as no replacement refrigerants would be available. All in the name of climate change.