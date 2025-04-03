Here are the rest.

Thank you for staying the course!

Bills being heard Friday, April 4th (Part 2)

SB 5041 Unemployment for striking workers CON Written Rollcall

SB 5175 Solar Panel Waste CON Written Rollcall

HB 1497 Force food waste recycling CON Written Rollcall

HB 1217 Rent Control CON Written Rollcall

SB 5361 Delay improvements to drug treatment CON Written Rollcall

HB 1430 Pay nurses Doctor pay scale CON Written Rollcall

HB 1971 Transexual hormone drugs CON Written Rollcall

HB 1491 State forced density in transit areas CON Written Rollcall

SB 5587 State control of local land use CON Written Rollcall

MORE INFORMATION

SB 5041 Unemployment for striking workers CON Written Rollcall

***Note*** Bill was worsened by revisions making disqualifications easier to overcome.

This one does not deserve a lot of elaboration. Union strikes are voluntary and should not be rewarded with benefits. Public employee unions like teachers unions which are already a conflict of interest will be encouraged to strike.

SB 5175 Solar Panel Waste CON Written Rollcall

***Note*** This bill has unanimous consent but I still stand against it because of the hypocrisy. Read my original summary below.

While in and of itself, there is no issue with this legislation apart from the fact that it is a fix to a problem government created and we continue to subsidize. Solar panels are local, state and federal subsidized. They are full of hazardous chemicals which doesn’t make them so green after all. My comment is to call out the hypocrisy of creating legislation to protect the environment from products we are subsidizing to protect the environment.

HB 1497 Force food waste recycling CON Written Rollcall

***Note*** Straight party line vote.

Waste is a constant target of ecology fanatics. In this iteration, they seek to force recycling of food and organic waste. Some aspects are voluntary or have minor exemptions for local application but history dictates these will all become mandatory and then continue to build upon it. Among the mandatory aspects of this bill:

* Creates a packaging and labeling requirement.

* Labeling should be multilingual

* Containers must be certain colors or will be a violation

* Fines up to $10,000

* List of businesses is created and updated for compliance targeting. Waste haulers to participate in pointing out potential targets.

* The State Building Code Council (SBCC) is a co-conspirator by creating building codes to implement this and other eco plans.

Washington has some of the highest dump fees in the nation and this bill will only compound that problem. The underpinning of all these efforts is of course climate change.

HB 1217 Rent Control CON Written Rollcall

Restricts rent increases to 7% annually. Creates fines and liabilities for non compliance. I don’t think I need to expound on this a lot. This is a train wreck

SB 5361 Delay improvements to drug treatment CON Written Rollcall

***Note*** Senators Jim McCune and Leonard Christian were the only ones to vote against this. While the underlying information on the issues in this bill are slightly technical, I did spend the time to research them and apparently these two did also. I still oppose.

This bill would delay updates to drug treatment programs. It is all Democrat sponsored and must contain more compelling treatment protocols than they like. I dug into this a bit and cannot find anything objectionable in the updated treatment plans. At least from a conservative viewpoint. Maybe if I was a rainbow extremist I would see the problem. If you want to dig in more, here is a good YouTube video describing the updates. Kind of technical but start at point 6:00 to get to the main points.

HB 1430 Pay nurses Doctor pay scale CON Written Rollcall

*** Note *** 3 Republican joined Democrats in advancing this bill. None from Pierce County thankfully.

This bill would require insurance companies to reimburse nurses and physician assistant the same rate as doctors. These jobs are currently not underpaid. I know a number of people including multiple family members in these positions and they are definitely not hurting. Because insurance by design spreads risk and costs to all insured, these added costs would be born by every Washington citizen paying for health insurance. The bill is also sponsored by an unusually large group of 31 Democrat sponsors and no Republicans.

HB 1971 Transexual hormone drugs CON Written Rollcall

This bill mandates that insurance carriers provide for a 1 year supply of transexual hormone therapy drugs. This would include children who are protected from parental notification in being prescribed and taking these drugs.

HB 1491 State forced density in transit areas CON Written Rollcall

This bill represents a redundant theme in state controlled land use. This bill aims to force stack and pack development in “transit oriented” areas. This will include bus stops so watch out for those. The preamble contains all the typical green language.

• Cities and counties may not exclude multifamily development if it is within an area deemed as “Transit oriented”

• All city and county regulations that do not comply must be revised or will be declared invalid.

• No off street parking requirements will be allowed.

• New terminology to an already overburdened Chapter 36.70A RCW on Growth Management determining your life for you.

• New term “workforce housing” = rentals not to exceed 30% of monthly income.

• “Affordable”, “Workforce” and “Permanent supportive housing” are the darlings of this scheme and are afforded regulatory relief and a 20 year property tax exemption.

SB 5587 State control of local land use CON Written Rollcall

***Note*** Revisions include removal of some of the new language but the intent of the bill remains. This bill received unanimous support. Pretty much anything associated with “affordable housing “ should be rejected but this bill goes much farther. I stand firm with my position.

The Center for Real Estate Research at the University of Washington is given authority to dictate local land use through a series of reports they are tasked with creating regarding a number of housing metrics. This report will then be the cause for forced compliance with state preferred housing regulation. The reporting is already in place, but this bill then places demands on any county or city not living up to the results to force more affordable housing and more density. This ultimately puts your local land use planning in the hands of a bunch of academics. Really bad move!