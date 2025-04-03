There is a LOT on the schedule for tomorrow.

I have them in two parts for you.

Wednesday, April 9th is cutoff for committee hearings.

They are trying to jam as many through the pipeline as possible.

It’s a lot but…

Do not be discouraged

Pass or fail, every one of our votes adds to the public record of support or opposition. This will be impossible to refute come election time.

Be diligent and stay the course. Its definitely worth it.

Bills being heard Friday, April 4 th (Part 1)

Click on CON to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

Click on Rollcall to see how your rep voted.

MORE INFORMATION

SB 5098 Expands gun free zones CON Written Rollcall

*** Note*** Chris Gildon got a minor amendment through to cover color guard and VFW events but has virtually no impact on the bill overall. Some reporting on the session when it passed the Senate:

https://www.thecentersquare.com/washington/article_a98d9d94-fa19-11ef-8cbd-5360b1340c04.html

Adds Parks, Fairs and government properties to the list of gun free zones. This will be at the will of local jurisdictions and can vary by location making unwitting criminals of many.

The measure would likely be found unconstitutional but in the mean time we would not be able to protect ourselves in the very places where it is needed the most. Transit has shown itself to be very dangerous and prohibiting law abiding citizens the ability to defend themselves will make it even more so. The bill also lists rest areas and requires guns to be locked up in these areas. Overall this will make Washington a much more dangerous state.

Given the consistent data that shows clearly the ineffectiveness of “gun free zones” it makes no sense for the Legislature to continue to push this type of control.

https://crimeresearch.org/2018/06/more-misleading-information-from-bloombergs-everytown-for-gun-safety-on-guns-analysis-of-recent-mass-shootings/

HB 1163 Permit to purchase firearms CON Written Rollcall

***Note*** Straight party line vote on this one. I count 44 attempted amendments all failed but one by Jim Walsh.

Actually this one is a collection of different angles to repress your 2A rights and attempt to entangle you in repressive regulation. To start the requirement for a “permit to purchase” will not pass constitutional muster, at least on a federal level, but in the mean time, your rights will be infringed. Included are requirements for testing including live fire, annual background checks. Your personal information will be forwarded to the legislature and will become public record that anyone can access. This will be requisite in obtaining a license to purchase also.

* A license to exercise a constitutional right is illegal.

* Similar measures in other states are working through the courts and will undoubtedly be overturned.

* Spending tax payer dollars pursuing this is irresponsible at best.

* The motive seems to be to rob any rights possible even if it might be temporary.

* Criminals are not obedient to these or any other laws by nature so this will only impact law abiding citizens.

* Therefore, public safety is reduced, not enhanced.

* The ever increasing burden placed on law enforcement dealing with this and other bureaucratic endeavors steals resources that should be directed to actual crime.

* Banning the right to purchase a firearm to someone who is charged but has not been convicted of a crime that might otherwise justify the ban is unconstitutional also and is supported by case law.

* Creation of a gun registry is also unconstitutional and supported by case law.

* A gun registry is a national security risk and endangers the militia laid out in the US constitution.

* The collection and dissemination of peoples personal information that would otherwise be confidential and as an express condition of exercising a right under these restrictions is another constitutional violation.

HB 1131 Felons on Clemency and Pardon board CON Written Rollcall

***Note*** All Republicans were joined by 6 Democrats in opposing this bill. Republican Mark Klicker voted for it? Must have been a mistake?

This was raised last year. It includes felons on the board and changes a lot of language, striking the term "offender" and replacing it with a bunch of liberal "non-offensive" terms. The notion of having felons deciding clemency issues for felons in the fox guarding the hen house. The overall liberalization of the board will certainly not help the citizens of Washington and is a continuation of efforts of decriminalization that have been so damaging to us all.

SB 5219 Expanding eligibility for work release, etc. CON Written Rollcall

***Note*** All Republicans voted against this one in the Senate.

This is one more bill in a plethora of measures sponsored by the same group of Democrats aimed at reducing sentencing, and focusing on the offender rather than the victims, the crime and society. None are going the other direction to increase penalties and make crime less attractive.

HB 1391 Expand youth diversion sentencing CON Written Rollcall

***Note*** Our state Party Chair, Jim Walsh and Rep. Jeremie Dufault were the only ones to oppose this bill. I still stand by my position.

This bill is part of a trend to reduce consequences and accountability for juvenile offenders. I am not seeing any bills being introduced to increase consequences and accountability. Juvenile crime is out of control and measures like this will definitely not help stem the tide.

* Provision to remove conviction from record

* Removes parental consent to a diversion program

* Adds a provision to exonerate the offender at 21 if they are in a diversion program and prohibit the information from being used in the future.

* Creates grant funding which is directed to so called “Community-based organizations” for the diversion programs.

* Many non-profits bring objectionable philosophies such as DEI

* DEI is of course included in the text of this bill

HB 1696 Racist home loans CON Written Rollcall

If you are one of these races, you might qualify for free down payment and closing costs on a new home:

Black, Latino, Native American, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian, Other Pacific Islander, Korean, or Asian Indian.

This bill would compound an already racist adoption of a funding mechanism put in place last year called the “Covenant Homeownership Program” The bill seeks to provide reparations for the descendants of anyone who was denied a home loan before 1968 because of their race. Now this can get pretty thorny. What percentage of the 5 generations would a person need to be to qualify? This could be pretty broad depending on genealogy. A person at a conceivably young age of 20 at the time would now be 77, so those directly impacted by and large do not exist. What a great benefit to anyone related for being born in the right place at the right time. There is an income requirement to qualify though. Currently that is 100% of the Average Median Income which is $11,032 for a family of 4. Under this bill that would increase to $ 15,444. Wish I made that much and could get free downpayment and closing costs. This bill just replaces past racism with current racism.

SB 5123 Gender identity protections in school CON Written Rollcall

***Note *** All Republicans voted against in the Senate

From the bills Summary page:

• Adds protected classes to the nondiscrimination provisions that apply to Washington public schools: ethnicity, homelessness, immigration or citizenship status, and neurodivergence.

• Separates sexual orientation, gender expression, and gender identity into three separate protected classes.

• Provides definitions for these protected classes that apply to public schools

From the bills definitions:

(2) "Gender expression" means the external appearance of one's gender identity, usually expressed through behavior, clothing, body characteristics, or voice, and which may or may not conform to socially defined behaviors and characteristics typically associated with being either masculine or feminine.

(3) "Gender identity" means a person's internal sense of being male, female, both, neither, or in-between, independent of how it is expressed or perceived by others.

Does this really need a lot of explanation? What the heck is neurodivergence? I started to look it up and its such a bunch of quackery I decided not to waste my time. Don’t waste yours either. Vote emphatically NO and move on.

HB 1296 Remove parent access to school records CON Written Rollcall

***Note*** Our Republican representatives fought hard on this late night bill. I count 43 attempted amendments that were gaveled "out of order". Adding insult to injury, this bill still contains an emergency clause so its immune to Referendum. Second initiative is being planned HERE:

https://www.everettpost.com/state-news/lets-go-washington-files-second-initiative-to-uphold-parental-rights

This bill is a direct attack on parental rights and the recent initiative I-2081. It removes parent access to medical, health and mental health records. It also broadens LGBTQ provisions by making definitions more subjective and creating endless opportunity to continue to promote deviant worldviews. It also includes an emergency provision making it immune to Referendum. Additionally, non compliance is dealt with harshly.

HB 1154 State takeover of landfills CON Written Rollcall

***Note *** Straight party line vote. All Republicans against.

This bill would have the state Dept. of Ecology (DOE) supersede local jurisdictional health departments authority over local landfill operations by requiring DOE approval of all permit applications for local landfills as well as granting DOE enforcement powers over them. State regulation would mandate to local laws and regulations for landfills. Another dictatorial move to advance the supremacy of the state over local communities and governments.