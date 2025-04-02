Some very important bills on the schedule tomorrow

Bills being heard Thursday, April 3 rd

Most bills are pretty clear cut. Occasionally, there are bills that have considerations both ways that do not violate our platform. This one is a toss-up. I won’t state my position. Making you think on this one.

Carefully read my description at the bottom, consider your own thoughts and vote accordingly.

SB 5509 Allow childcare in all zoning - ? - Written - Rollcall

MORE INFORMATION

SB 5802 Funding Multimodal Transportation CON Written N/A

This bill would direct .03% of sales taxes go to “Multimodal Transportation”. This is a big expansion to the walk, bike and bus utopian dream to get us all out of our cars and save the planet from the climate change boogeyman. Billions at the state level and Millions at local levels are already pouring into these initiatives. Move Ahead Washington, a diversion program to rob highways of road funding and divert it to “Multimodal” and “Active Transportation” is already sucking out Billions. This bill would add to that. The bill also has an emergency clause making it immune to Referendum.

SB 5581 Active transportation network CON Written Rollcall

This one is part of the effort to take over roadways for pedestrian and bicycle “Active transportation” It would build on the already ridiculous Complete Streets laws to create and active transportation network. The stated reason for this law is to save the planet from Climate Change. Other related programs to accomplish the goal of getting you out of your car are amended to align are the Safe Routes to School Program, Connecting Communities Program, and Bike and Pedestrian Grant Program. These are just a few of them. The Growth Management Act, Regional Plans and local plans all heavily mandate these moves to make a utopian pedestrian network where there will be no more need for cars. The bill also attempts to deal with pedestrians and such at roundabouts. They love those but they create some problems for pedestrians.

HB 2045 New 1% tax on large business and banks CON Written N/A

In typical Democrat form, this bill would place a 1% tax on the GROSS revenue of businesses receiving over $250 Million. This is on the GROSS receipts. Not profit. The bill also contains an emergency clause making it immune to Referendum

Additionally, all banks and financial institutions will be hit with a 1.9% tax on GROSS receipts as well.

All of these taxes are by nature passed on to the consumer. Of large businesses being hit with 1% whether they made a profit or not, this may be enough to get them to relocate. Killing the goose that lays the golden egg.

HB 2046 Tax value of stocks and bonds CON Written N/A

Very similar to SB 5797 in fact almost identical.

This bill would levy a tax of $8 on every $1,000 in current value of stocks and bonds. As typical, it targets the wealthy by exempting anyone with less than $50,000,000 of the targeted assets. Don’t get too comfortable. If they pull this off they will quickly drop the exemption level and will ensnare you and I and pension accounts. The real evil of this tax is that it taxes the current value which goes up and down by the minute and not profit which is captured under capital gains taxes which have also driven many wealthy out of our state. Profits (and Losses) are not made until stocks are sold at which time a tangible asset is created. Until then, profits and losses along the way are not tangible. If there was a huge spike in the value of your house and you were taxed as if you had made that money even if you don’t sell it, it’s the same thing.

HB 2049 Increase property tax 3.3% + $500 yearly fee CON Written N/A

Increase property tax 3.3% + $500 yearly fee

This bill proposes to increase the property tax levy not only by 3.3% it also includes a flat $500 fee for 2026 and includes increases for inflation that cannot be defined.

This is probably the biggest increase of its kind yet. NO NEW TAXES!

SB 5232 Cash to drug addicts CON Written Rollcall

***Note***One minor revision requiring a yearly assessment does little to help this poorly crafted bill. All Republicans voted no except Senator Paul Harris of the 17th Dist. who supported it.

The bill adds direct cash benefits to an existing program that currently includes vouchers and other non-cash expenditures. The bill adds direct cash benefits to people who have or have recently had drug addiction problems. Adding direct cash assistance to people with substance abuse issues is risky. Related RCW 43.185C.220(1)(b) cited in the bill does not exist. Existing language in RCW 43.185C.220 (5) (b) which precludes direct cash benefits appears to be the intended target.

HB 1392 Expansion of state Medicaid CON Written Rollcall

***Note*** All Republicans and one Democrat voted against this bill in the House. There were 4 amendments attempted but all failed. Additionally, this has an emergency clause attached so it is not subject to Referendum

There are 2,076,212 people in Washington on Medicaid. This is over 27% of the population. This is a huge dependency class. This bill looks to ding all health carriers in the state who cover Medicaid patients with a per year and per month fee which looks to be very substantial. It is declared as an emergency measure and would take effect immediately and would not be subject to a voter referendum. In practice it appears to be an expansion of the state Medicaid program financed by providers. This cannot be good.

SB 5104 Protect illegal aliens in workplace CON Written Rollcall

** Note *** Republicans were spit on this one. 10 voted for 9 voted against. There are patterns in who falls off the sides on these things. Always the same ones. Also this has an emergency clause that makes it immune to Referendum.

This bill seeks to appear as a protection for workers against threats or Coercion in the workplace but the reality is it injects provisions specially aimed at illegal aliens. No other circumstances are defined in the new section it creates.

* The specific language is only directed at immigration status clearly sets this measure apart from laws protecting citizens.

* It is a violation of federal law to employ illegal aliens

* This bill could be construed as a violation of federal law against aiding and abetting illegal aliens.

* Threats and coercion in the workplace is already illegal.

From the bill:

(2) A worker who believes the worker was subject to coercion by the worker's employer based on the worker's immigration status may file a complaint with the department within 180 days of the alleged coercive action.

(3) The department must investigate complaints of coercion by employers based on immigration status, and must assess a civil penalty for each coercive act found to be a violation as follows:

HB 1183 Eliminate off street parking CON Written Rollcall

***Note*** All Republicans and one Democrat voted against this bill in the House.

This bill adds a number of building code revisions related to solar panel installation and other characteristics the authors would deem preferable to their agenda. It’s biggest problem is it forbids counties and cities from requiring off street parking. This is part of a larger conspiracy to force us out of our cars. Next time you struggle to find parking, this may be the culprit. Pierce county has already moved this direction and is about to entrench it even more with the Comprehensive Plan Update.

SB 5583 Raise hunting & fishing license fees CON Written Rollcall

***Note*** All Republicans and 5 Democrats voted against this bill in the Senate. It also has an emergency clause making it immune to Referendum.

Quite simply, this is a tax increase on fishing and hunting of 38%. It would raise all licensing fees across the board and bring in almost $60,000,00 to 2031. The bill also has an emergency clause making it referendum proof. This big of a tax increase for anything is immoral.

SB 5484 Free Towing CON Written Rollcall

***Note*** I was dismayed to see ALL Republicans voted for this mess. There was one Democrat Amendment adopted that removed a cap on payments which makes it even worse. I stand firmly by my position.

This bill would provide two free tows and impound fees per year funded by you and I for anyone who claims they cant afford it. This covers the tow and any impound fees. The only exception is when it is in conjunction with an arrest. Otherwise, when a druggy gets his car impounded, he simply tells the tow company he is indigent and signs a form. Then the tow company is authorized to be reimbursed by the state (you and I) This one has Andrew Barkis from 2nd LD as a sponsor. He is definitely off the reservation on this one. I certainly don’t want to pay for this. Do you? Related HB 1240 and companion bill HB 1653

And the toss-up

SB 5509 Allow childcare in all zoning - ? - Written - Rollcall

*** Note *** There are split opinions on this. 12 Republicans voted for it while 7 voted against. Most against were typically more conservative leaning. I consider my opinions definitely in the latter. Some have voiced concerns to me that this bill would allow daycare into Single Family Housing areas creating all manner of issues. I cannot disagree, but consider this: In Pierce County Single Family Housing has been all but eliminated by Democrats and replaced with what they term “middle housing” allowing up to 4 plexes into previously Single Family Housing zones far outweighing concerns of daycare siting in my mind. Your opinion may vary.

My original summary

This bill would allow childcare to be allowed in all zoning except industrial. Childcare lacks supply which drives costs. We are currently paying to subsidize childcare through all manner of taxes. This bill would increase supply and lower costs.