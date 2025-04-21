*** Note*** 16 bills were just introduced for tomorrow about an hour ago.

Bills being heard Tuesday, April 22 nd

These bills are being heard tomorrow at 9:00

SB 5393 Close Ranier School CON Written Rollcall

SB 5801 6 cent gas tax increase and others CON Written Rollcall

SB 5802 Funding Multimodal Transportation CON Written Rollcall

These bills were heard this morning but you can still submit written testimony.

This bill proposes to raise well over $1.5 Billion in the next 6 years by eliminating a long list of exemptions that created fairness in our tax codes for decades. Businesses will be upended by these new taxes. No one is unmolested. Transportation of agriculture products, insurance sales and medical insurance just to name a few from the long laundry list of targeted businesses. That $1.5 Billion has to come from somewhere and it will ultimately be you and I. NO NEW TAXES!

Applies an additional 2.9% tax on capital gains which is an illegal tax to begin with.

This bill attempts to hide behind nicotine product sales but in reality the bulk is from adding a number of categories to fall under state sales taxes including IT consulting and design, data processing, web design, security services, temp staffing and advertising. It also accelerates prepayment of taxes collected by businesses to be paid in and adds penalties for late payment.

These bills are being heard tomorrow at 9:00

SB 5393 Close Ranier School CON Written Rollcall

You may arrive at a different conclusion on this one than I, but I do have some direct experience that guides my position. The bill would provide for the permanent closure of Rainier school in Buckley.

I would like to share two experiences that have formed my opinion on this action.

1. Ranier School

This is admittedly quite dated now, but sticks clearly in my mind as our youth choir would periodically visit Ranier School to sing for the residents. We were always greeting with cheer and smiles. I took only positive reflections from those visits and never witnessed anything distressful.

Compared to

2. Residential services

A very wonderful lady would bring about 10 developmentally disabled kids and young adults to church on Sundays. They would always ask that we come at visit at their “home”. A few of us did this and what I witnessed was appalling. They lived in a single family home which had been retrofitted with a large addition to create an overall capacity for about 20 residents. One of the first things I noticed was a disabled boy in a wheelchair who had soiled himself and smelled very badly. This condition persisted for the roughly 2 hours we were there. Another was a similar boy in a wheelchair who when I approached and put my hand on his shoulder reached out and hugged me in tightly and just sobbed. Each time we visited there was only one person on staff who was typically busy with meal preparation and could not oversee any of the 20 or so residents at all. This was a very heartbreaking experience. I did some research at the time on state reimbursement rates and the results showed this to be a VERY profitable endeavor. I would not want one of my family members in this situation.

The Majority of Republicans along with 8 Democrats voted against this. 5 Republicans however voted for it. Braun (R-20), Gildon (R-25), Harris (R-17), Holy (R-6), King (R-14)

The bill also has an emergency clause making it immune to referendum.

I will be voting CON. Vote as your conscience directs.

SB 5801 6 cent gas tax increase and others CON Written Rollcall

The bill has been modified some but remains with a 6 cent increase in gas taxes. Additionally future increases are made automatic and tied to inflation.

The most egregious aspect of this bill is the funds are to be directed to the “Move Ahead WA” account which is a total sham. Transportation funds directed to that initiative can be used for “Multimodal” and “active transportation” such as trails, transit and other green initiatives. This robs our road system and continued the degradation in capacity and maintenance we see currently and will see get worse as time goes on. For me, that aspect alone is a show stopper.

Sadly, four Republicans voted to advance this bill:

Goehner (R-12), Harris (R-17), Holy (R-6), King (R-14)

SB 5802 Funding Multimodal Transportation CON Written Rollcall

*** Note *** The revised bill moves a LOT of money around but has increased the now .1% of sales taxes to be dedicated to Multimodal Transportation. This provides for an uninterrupted dedicated stream of our tax dollars to pay for walk, bike and bus initiatives. This drain on our transportation systems is already damaging us severely. At least with the current system funding can be debated on its merits.

My original summary:

This bill would direct .03% of sales taxes go to “Multimodal Transportation”. This is a big expansion to the walk, bike and bus utopian dream to get us all out of our cars and save the planet from the climate change boogeyman. Billions at the state level and Millions at local levels are already pouring into this initiative. Move Ahead Washington, a diversion program to rob highways of road funding and divert it to “Multimodal” and “Active Transportation” is already sucking out Billions. This bill would add to that. The bill also has an emergency clause making it immune to Referendum.